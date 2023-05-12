Lookout Santa Cruz Journalism Scholarship 2023: Unsung Heroes

Showcase your writing skills and uncover the unsung heroes in your community. Apply today and take the first step towards a scholarship and a brighter future!
We are proud to offer Lookout’s FIRST journalism challenge for high school and college students in Santa Cruz County. Inspired by our popular “Unsung Santa Cruz” series, this challenge invites students to write a profile of a local unsung hero who is making a positive difference in the community.
Our editing team will read and review all entries against the prompt below. The top 10 stories will be published on Lookout and the authors of the top two stories, one high school student and one college student, will each receive a $1,000 scholarship each for a career-specific purchase.
Eligibility requirements: All high school students in Santa Cruz County and UC Santa Cruz or Cabrillo students are invited to apply.
Entries will be accepted through May 12th, 2023.
How to Apply: Simply fill out a Google form with your information, including grade level and school, and submit your story. Your story should be 300-500 words and include at least one interview and two supporting photos. Your story should be a profile on someone who is not well known but is making a positive difference in the community.
Lookout believes that all students deserve to know deeply about the place they live in.
Student Voices
From the Lookout Newsroom
Unsung Santa Cruz: Restaurant workers share stories from the back-of-house and thrive in a difficult industry
Post-pandemic, the restaurant industry is more challenging than ever, but within it are stories of hardworking employees...
Unsung Santa Cruz: Climate activist Pauline Seales bridges generational divides on environmental issues
A retired teacher, Pauline Seales has worked behind the scenes on some of the county’s most high-profile environmental...
Unsung Santa Cruz: Beyond trans and reproductive health care, Jen Hastings works to foster understanding
Having worked for years in transgender health care and advocacy, reproductive health care and opioid awareness, Jen...
Unsung Santa Cruz: From her home, she organizes a food distribution program for fellow migrant farmworkers
Ernestina Solorio gives her home and her time to ensure farmworker families receive essential items they urgently need.
Unsung Santa Cruz: Tonje Switzer’s ‘condoned activism’ helps others through long-term CZU recovery
Bonny Doon resident Tonje Switzer has turned the experience of her home burning down in the CZU fire into a way to help...
Unsung Santa Cruz: Cissi Van Wickler and Judy Locke help differently abled youth reach independence
After working in local schools for years, Cissi Van Wickler and Judy Locke grew tired of seeing differently-abled...
Unsung Santa Cruz: Andy Carman matches restless locals with volunteer opportunities in defense of the planet
Where the enormity of the challenges facing the planet drags some into defeatism, it had the opposite effect on Andy...
Unsung Santa Cruz: Her classroom and sex education curriculum help students feel safe and included
As an English and health teacher at Delta Charter High School, Jamie Cutter has her hands full. Students and other...
Unsung Santa Cruz: As the navigator in chief, he’s helping steer county’s most vulnerable into housing
