Lookout Santa Cruz Journalism Scholarship 2023: Unsung Heroes

Santa Cruz County high school and college students are invited to apply for Lookout’s first ever journalism scholarship. The two winners will receive $1,000 each!



UC Santa Cruz was founded with the goal of providing a residential college experience for students through 10 colleges.
(UC Santa Cruz)

Showcase your writing skills and uncover the unsung heroes in your community. Apply today and take the first step towards a scholarship and a brighter future!

We are proud to offer Lookout’s FIRST journalism challenge for high school and college students in Santa Cruz County. Inspired by our popular “Unsung Santa Cruz” series, this challenge invites students to write a profile of a local unsung hero who is making a positive difference in the community.

Our editing team will read and review all entries against the prompt below. The top 10 stories will be published on Lookout and the authors of the top two stories, one high school student and one college student, will each receive a $1,000 scholarship each for a career-specific purchase.

Eligibility requirements: All high school students in Santa Cruz County and UC Santa Cruz or Cabrillo students are invited to apply.

Entries will be accepted through May 12th, 2023.

How to Apply: Simply fill out a Google form with your information, including grade level and school, and submit your story. Your story should be 300-500 words and include at least one interview and two supporting photos. Your story should be a profile on someone who is not well known but is making a positive difference in the community.

Lookout believes that all students deserve to know deeply about the place they live in.

Student Voices



From the Lookout Newsroom

Food & Drink

Unsung Santa Cruz: Restaurant workers share stories from the back-of-house and thrive in a difficult industry

As the purchasing manager at Gayle's Bakery & Rosticceria, Michael Hanson manages all of the raw ingredients for the thriving Capitola business.

By Lily Belli

Post-pandemic, the restaurant industry is more challenging than ever, but within it are stories of hardworking employees...

Civic Groups

Unsung Santa Cruz: Climate activist Pauline Seales bridges generational divides on environmental issues

Pauline Seales hanging out with the plants outside

By Blaire Hobbs

A retired teacher, Pauline Seales has worked behind the scenes on some of the county’s most high-profile environmental...

Civic Life

Unsung Santa Cruz: Beyond trans and reproductive health care, Jen Hastings works to foster understanding

Jen Hastings has worked in transgender healthcare and advocacy, reproductive care and opioid awareness over the course of 20-plus years.

By Max Chun

Having worked for years in transgender health care and advocacy, reproductive health care and opioid awareness, Jen...

Watsonville

Unsung Santa Cruz: From her home, she organizes a food distribution program for fellow migrant farmworkers

Farmworker Ernestina Solorio and Ann Lopez recall how they met while sitting in Solorio's backyard in Watsonville.

By Hillary Ojeda

Ernestina Solorio gives her home and her time to ensure farmworker families receive essential items they urgently need.

Civic Life

Unsung Santa Cruz: Tonje Switzer’s ‘condoned activism’ helps others through long-term CZU recovery

Tonje Switzer

By Christopher Neely

Bonny Doon resident Tonje Switzer has turned the experience of her home burning down in the CZU fire into a way to help...

Civic Life

Unsung Santa Cruz: Cissi Van Wickler and Judy Locke help differently abled youth reach independence

The CALI Project clients and staff get ready to eat at their weekly Tuesday dinner gathering.

By Max Chun

After working in local schools for years, Cissi Van Wickler and Judy Locke grew tired of seeing differently-abled...

Environment

Unsung Santa Cruz: Andy Carman matches restless locals with volunteer opportunities in defense of the planet

Andy Carman is the driving force behind Environteers, a weekly newsletter and online resource to help connect people with opportunities to learn about and protect the environment.

By Wallace Baine

Where the enormity of the challenges facing the planet drags some into defeatism, it had the opposite effect on Andy...

K-12 Education

Unsung Santa Cruz: Her classroom and sex education curriculum help students feel safe and included

Delta Charter High School teacher Jamie Cutter talks about her curriculum in her classroom on Dec. 12, 2022.

By Hillary Ojeda

As an English and health teacher at Delta Charter High School, Jamie Cutter has her hands full. Students and other...

Civic Life

Unsung Santa Cruz: As the navigator in chief, he’s helping steer county’s most vulnerable into housing

John Dietz of Housing Matters fist-bumps a client

By Mark Conley

John Dietz is not your average 85-year-old riding out his golden years. He and his team at the downtown Santa Cruz...