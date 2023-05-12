Lookout Santa Cruz Journalism Scholarship 2023: Unsung Heroes

(UC Santa Cruz)

Showcase your writing skills and uncover the unsung heroes in your community. Apply today and take the first step towards a scholarship and a brighter future!

We are proud to offer Lookout’s FIRST journalism challenge for high school and college students in Santa Cruz County. Inspired by our popular “Unsung Santa Cruz” series, this challenge invites students to write a profile of a local unsung hero who is making a positive difference in the community.

Our editing team will read and review all entries against the prompt below. The top 10 stories will be published on Lookout and the authors of the top two stories, one high school student and one college student, will each receive a $1,000 scholarship each for a career-specific purchase.

Eligibility requirements: All high school students in Santa Cruz County and UC Santa Cruz or Cabrillo students are invited to apply.

Entries will be accepted through May 12th, 2023.

How to Apply: Simply fill out a Google form with your information, including grade level and school, and submit your story. Your story should be 300-500 words and include at least one interview and two supporting photos. Your story should be a profile on someone who is not well known but is making a positive difference in the community.