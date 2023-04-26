Should Watsonville Community Hospital buy its building and the land it sits on?

When the previous owners of Watsonville Community Hospital sold it to the Pajaro Valley Health Care District , the sale didn’t include the land the hospital sits on and the hospital building itself.

The district spent more than $65 million to buy the hospital’s assets. Both its building and the land it sits on are both owned by Alabama-based investment firm, Medical Properties Trust. Currently, the hospital leases the building from the investment firm for $250,000 a month, according to board documents.

On Wednesday evening, during its regular meeting, the Pajaro Valley Health Care District board will begin to consider a potential 2024 ballot measure that will enable it to purchase the land and the building from Medical Properties Trust. The meeting is open to the public.

They’ll also discuss establishing a property tax to support the hospital’s operations. Jon Isom of Isom Advisors, a Division of Urban Futures, Inc., will make a presentation to the board on the possible tax and bond measure.

Watsonville Community Hospital declared chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2021. Following the creation of the Pajaro Valley Health Care District by legislators including State Senator John Laird, a community campaign and a state donation raised over $65 million to purchase the hospital. Following two decades of private ownership, the hospital became public Sept. 1 .

Efficiency and cutting costs have been a goal since public ownership of the hospital was first eyed. Even prior to the transfer of ownership, hospital’s leaders began working on a business plan to get the hospital out of a cycle of $20 million in annual losses. Wednesday’s consideration of land and building purchase, then is an additional effort by hospital leaders to raise funds and cut on expenses. The agenda item is only informational and doesn’t include a potential action by board members.

Meeting details:

Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 6:00 pm

Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/93443061917

Phone: +1 669 900 9128 WEBINAR ID: 934 4306 1917

Attend in-person: Kathleen King Community Room located at 85 Nielson Street, Watsonville

