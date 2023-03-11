Hundreds ordered to evacuate as Pajaro River levee breached in Monterey County

Hundreds of residents were forced to evacuate as the Pajaro River breached its levee overnight Saturday, flooding sections of the small agricultural community of Pajaro in north Monterey County.

“Flooding is massive in Pajaro,” Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo wrote on Twitter. Alejo said he had reached out to President Joe Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom, inviting them to tour the flood-stricken community. “The need will be great! Will take months for our residents to repair homes!”

Flooding is massive in #Pajaro in Monterey County, impacting our 1,700 residents



I’ve reached out to President #JoeBiden @POTUS & Governor @GavinNewsom to invite them visit Pajaro as soon as possible🙏🏽



The need will be great! Will take months for our residents to repair homes! pic.twitter.com/0vBXUgezo9 — Luis Alejo⚖️ (@SupervisorAlejo) March 11, 2023

State and local officials, including Santa Cruz County Supervisor Felipe Hernandez, went door-to-door in the community throughout the day Friday to urge residents to evacuate.

Mandatory Evacuation orders issued for the Community of #Pajaro due to a #LeveeBreak. Please heed evac warnings/orders. Pajaro River levee broke early this morning resulting in active flooding. #Evacuate if told. #TurnAroundDontDrown @Cal_OES @CaltransHQ @CAgovernor pic.twitter.com/tDttiTcaC0 — California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (@Cal_OES) March 11, 2023

The California National Guard said it helped rescue 56 people from the floodwaters overnight using high-water vehicles. Evacuees were being offered transportation to nearby emergency shelters, including the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville.

Cal Guard Soldiers have supported first responders in 56 rescues near the Pajaro river in Monterey County. @CAgovernor @Cal_OES #montereycounty #alwaysreadyalwaysthere pic.twitter.com/VKsKbzsXJ0 — The California National Guard (@CalGuard) March 11, 2023

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Pajaro,” Newsom’s office Tweeted Saturday. “Our thoughts are with everyone impacted and the state has mobilized to support the community.”

Local officials said the river breached about 100 feet of the levee around midnight about three miles upstream from Pajaro, a community of 1,700 people just across the Santa Cruz County line.

The Pajaro River hit 29.23 feet overnight Saturday, its highest level since January 1997. The river remained below its official flood stage of 32 feet, but rose high enough to breach the levee. Crews from Monterey County Water Resources Agency and the California Department of Water Resources were working on flood-fighting efforts at the time of the breach.

The river had crested by Saturday morning and was expected to gradually recede to 24.1 feet but a flash flood warning remained in effect through Saturday morning.

“Our hearts are with the town of Pajaro this morning,” Santa Cruz County tweeted Saturday. “We stand with you.”

Pajaro Valley Unified School District Superintendent of Schools Michelle Rodriguez said in a statement Saturday that sandbags had been placed at Pajaro Middle School, but because of road closures and evacuation orders, district staff had not been able to access to school campus to assess damage.

“We are being provided limited updates on the status of Pajaro Middle School through the National Guard,” she wrote.

Rodriguez said the district is planning to reopen the middle school in an alternate location, but said students should expect to continue receiving instruction via a Google classroom. Several of the district’s schools were closed Friday due to evacuation orders.

Rodriguez said that it planned to update families on Sunday afternoon whether schools will continue to be closed on Monday.

The Pajaro River levee system underwent emergency repairs in January after showing signs of seepage during a series of winter storms.

The work, known as a “seepage berm,” was a temporary fix to add support and structure to the levee system until planned a $400-million levee replacement starts construction, which is not expected until 2025.

Watch as a Watsonville resident pulls a fish out of the flooded streets on College Drive in Southeast Watsonville Saturday: