Shop Santa Cruz this holiday season

As local businesses continue to reel from the impacts of the pandemic, the City of Santa Cruz Economic Development Department and Downtown Association of Santa Cruz have once again partnered together to remind the community about the importance of supporting local businesses this holiday season through Shop Santa Cruz .

“Local businesses are still feeling the impacts from COVID-19 and community support this holiday season will play a critical role in keeping the doors open to many of Santa Cruz’s beloved locally-owned businesses. For the sake of local jobs, local tax revenue that funds important services and to help the local economy thrive, shop and dine in Santa Cruz.” — Bonnie Lipscomb, Director for the City of Santa Cruz Economic Development Department

The campaign, launched earlier this month, promotes holiday shopping and encourages community members to shop for the holidays early and often at their favorite local downtown businesses, both in-person and online. With a variety of stores and restaurants to choose from, shoppers are sure to find a gift for everyone on their list.

Give the gift of Downtown Dollars this holiday season, accepted at several local downtown businesses including Botanic and Luxe Boutique.

Need a place to start? Check out these resources featuring local Santa Cruz businesses: Shop Downtown Santa Cruz Downtown retail shops now offer curbside pickup and limited-capacity in-store shopping, in addition to delivery for their online shops! Find an ever-growing list of Downtown Santa Cruz businesses that are currently open, have online shops, offer pickup or delivery, and those who offer gift cards online. Learn more

Explore Midtown Take the time to explore the laid-back vibe of Midtown at a local’s pace. From sipping locally roasted coffee to window shopping in stores which showcase hip local character, this walkable corridor located along Soquel Avenue nestled between downtown and Seabright is waiting to be explored. Learn more

Money spent in Santa Cruz will help keep local businesses open, supporting local employees and our small town’s resilience, all while helping Santa Cruz survive and thrive during these challenging times. It feels good to shop local.

“We can each make a big difference in our community by shopping local this holiday season. Many of our downtown businesses are owned and operated by Santa Cruz families, employing Santa Cruz locals. When you spend money here, you are keeping your neighbors’ businesses open and supporting their employees.” — Jorian Wilkins, Executive Director of the Downtown Association of Santa Cruz

Shopping in Santa Cruz is safe and convenient. Local businesses offer safe environments with Santa Cruz County Public Health guidelines in place. You can make purchases in-store, online and even through curbside at many locations. If it’s been a while since you’ve visited one of your favorite local businesses, check out their website or give them a call - they would love to hear from you.

Unsure what to gift? Show your love for Santa Cruz with Downtown Dollars and give it all including retail, dining, movies, salons and so much more. Downtown Dollars can be purchased at Bookshop Santa Cruz, the Downtown Information Kiosk or Pacific Cookie Company all season long.

(City of Santa Cruz Economic Development Department)

Shop Santa Cruz is a project of the Downtown Association of Santa Cruz, in partnership with the City of Santa Cruz Economic Development Department.

Originally launched in 2020, Shop Santa Cruz promotes the importance of supporting local businesses during the holiday season and beyond. This year the effort will be promoted through signage, print, digital and radio advertising campaigns, email newsletters and social media platforms. Local Santa Cruz businesses are encouraged to help spread the word by sharing the message on their social media channels and featuring a Shop Santa Cruz window cling at their business.