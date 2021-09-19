Sea Walls Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz artist Caia Koopman works on her “Ocean Acidification” mural at 730 Soquel Ave. (Keivin Painchaud/ Lookout Santa Cruz)
Santa Cruz artist Abi Mustapha is all smiles as she gets to work Monday. (Keivin Painchaud/ Lookout Santa Cruz)
David Rice of Portland, Oregon, works on his “Shark Conservation” mural Monday off Front Street. (Keivin Painchaud/ Lookout Santa Cruz)
North Carolina muralist Jeks One works on “Overfishing” on a wall of the Soquel/Front parking garage Monday. (Keivin Painchaud/ Lookout Santa Cruz)
A building at 142 River St. was the canvas Monday for Santa Cruz’s Jimbo Phillips. (Keivin Painchaud/ Lookout Santa Cruz)
The “Ocean Stewardship” mural rises Monday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A mural takes shape Tuesday on the wall of the Soquel/Front parking garage. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Abi Mustapha is still all smiles Tuesday as her mural takes shape. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
The artists painting at the Soquel/Front garage had a multi-level challenge. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A mural takes shape Tuesday four stories up on the Soquel/Front parking garage. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Less than two days in, it was quite a transformation at the Soquel/Front garage. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Oakland’s Griffin One works off Mission Street on the Westside on Wednesday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
It was a different take on masks, too, for the Sea Walls muralists. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
In the shadow of Mission Street’s busy traffic, a mural takes shape Wednesday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Griffin One’s mural is a splash of color for folks heading toward Natural Bridges. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
The “Ocean Stewardship” mural by Austrian artist Nychos is closer to completion Thursday on the apartment complex at 1010 Pacific Ave. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Things are looking up in the alley Thursday in the alley behind the Soquel/Front garage. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A drone captures Thursday’s progress at the Soquel/Front garage. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Abi Mustapha paints in details on her mural near Cathcart and Front streets. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Jimbo Phillips’ mural off River Street takes on his signature style Thursday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Artists and activists gathered Thursday evening at the Tannery to talk about the Sea Walls project. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Santa Cruz native and project director Taylor Reinhold during Thursday’s gathering at the Tannery. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Santa Cruz activist and educator Rachel Kippen speaks during Thursday’s presentation at the Tannery. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Oakland artist Zoe Boston with her “Species at Risk” mural at 1827 Soquel Ave. on Friday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Alexandra Underwood and Joey Rose of Emeryville put the finishing touches on “Endangered Local Marine Life” on Friday at the Santa Cruz Wharf. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Hanna Eddy’s “Ocean Stewardship” is one of two new murals at 1827 Soquel Ave. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Hanna Eddy, from Reno, Nevada, puts the finishing touches on her “Ocean Stewardship” mural Friday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Los Angeles artist Shane Jessup’s “Oceans in Crisis” project near the corner of Soquel and Branciforte avenues. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
“Ocean Acidification” by San Francisco’s Max Ehrman adds to the murals in the shopping center at 41st Avenue and Capitola Road; Ehrman’s is just off 38th Avenue. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Max Ehrman works on “Ocean Acidification” on Friday in Capitola. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Griffin One’s “Endangered Local Marine Life” at 2335 Mission St. on Friday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Santa Cruz’s Caia Koopman’s “Ocean Acidification” on Friday at 730 Soquel Ave. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Caia Koopman takes care of the details on her mural at Soquel Avenue and Caledonia Street in Midtown. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
“Plastic Pollution” was the project for Oakland’s Madeleine Tonzi at 619 Soquel Ave. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
