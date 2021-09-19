Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Santa Cruz artist Caia Koopman works on her "Ocean Acidification" mural
Sea Walls Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz artist Caia Koopman works on her "Ocean Acidification" mural

Santa Cruz artist Caia Koopman works on her “Ocean Acidification” mural at 730 Soquel Ave. (Keivin Painchaud/ Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz artist Abi Mustapha

Santa Cruz artist Abi Mustapha is all smiles as she gets to work Monday. (Keivin Painchaud/ Lookout Santa Cruz)

David Rice of Portland, Oregon, works on his "Shark Conservation" mural Monday off Front Street.

David Rice of Portland, Oregon, works on his “Shark Conservation” mural Monday off Front Street. (Keivin Painchaud/ Lookout Santa Cruz)

North Carolina muralist Jeks One works on "Overfishing"

North Carolina muralist Jeks One works on “Overfishing” on a wall of the Soquel/Front parking garage Monday. (Keivin Painchaud/ Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz artist Jimbo Phillips works on a mural

A building at 142 River St. was the canvas Monday for Santa Cruz’s Jimbo Phillips. (Keivin Painchaud/ Lookout Santa Cruz)

The "Ocean Stewardship" mural rises Monday.

The “Ocean Stewardship” mural rises Monday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A mural on the wall of the Soquel/Front parking garage

A mural takes shape Tuesday on the wall of the Soquel/Front parking garage. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Abi Mustapha is still all smiles Tuesday as her mural takes shape.

Abi Mustapha is still all smiles Tuesday as her mural takes shape. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

An artist painting at the Soquel/Front garage

The artists painting at the Soquel/Front garage had a multi-level challenge. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A mural takes shape Tuesday four stories up on the Soquel/Front parking garage.

A mural takes shape Tuesday four stories up on the Soquel/Front parking garage. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Less than two days in, it was quite a transformation at the Soquel/Front garage.

Less than two days in, it was quite a transformation at the Soquel/Front garage. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Oakland's Griffin One works on a pelican mural

Oakland’s Griffin One works off Mission Street on the Westside on Wednesday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

It was a different take on masks, too, for the Sea Walls muralists.

It was a different take on masks, too, for the Sea Walls muralists. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

In the shadow of Mission Street's busy traffic, a mural takes shape Wednesday.

In the shadow of Mission Street’s busy traffic, a mural takes shape Wednesday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Griffin One's mural is a splash of color for folks heading toward Natural Bridges.

Griffin One’s mural is a splash of color for folks heading toward Natural Bridges. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The "Ocean Stewardship" mural by Austrian artist Nychos

The “Ocean Stewardship” mural by Austrian artist Nychos is closer to completion Thursday on the apartment complex at 1010 Pacific Ave. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Things are looking up in the alley Thursday in the alley behind the Soquel/Front garage.

Things are looking up in the alley Thursday in the alley behind the Soquel/Front garage. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A drone captures Thursday's progress at the Soquel/Front garage.

A drone captures Thursday’s progress at the Soquel/Front garage. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Abi Mustapha paints in details on her mural near Cathcart and Front streets.

Abi Mustapha paints in details on her mural near Cathcart and Front streets. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Jimbo Phillips' mural off River Street

Jimbo Phillips’ mural off River Street takes on his signature style Thursday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Artists and activists gathered Thursday evening at the Tannery to talk about the Sea Walls project.

Artists and activists gathered Thursday evening at the Tannery to talk about the Sea Walls project. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz native and project director Taylor Reinhold during Thursday's gathering at the Tannery.

Santa Cruz native and project director Taylor Reinhold during Thursday’s gathering at the Tannery. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz activist and educator Rachel Kippen speaks during Thursday's presentation at the Tannery.

Santa Cruz activist and educator Rachel Kippen speaks during Thursday’s presentation at the Tannery.
 (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Oakland artist Zoe Boston with her "Species at Risk" mural at 1827 Soquel Ave. on Friday.

Oakland artist Zoe Boston with her “Species at Risk” mural at 1827 Soquel Ave. on Friday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Alexandra Underwood and Joey Rose of Emeryville finish up "Endangered Local Marine Life"

Alexandra Underwood and Joey Rose of Emeryville put the finishing touches on “Endangered Local Marine Life” on Friday at the Santa Cruz Wharf. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Hanna Eddy's "Ocean Stewardship" is one of two new murals at 1827 Soquel Ave.

Hanna Eddy’s “Ocean Stewardship” is one of two new murals at 1827 Soquel Ave. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Hanna Eddy, from Reno, Nevada, puts the finishing touches on her "Ocean Stewardship" mural Friday.

Hanna Eddy, from Reno, Nevada, puts the finishing touches on her “Ocean Stewardship” mural Friday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Los Angeles artist Shane Jessup's "Oceans in Crisis" project near the corner of Soquel and Branciforte avenues.

Los Angeles artist Shane Jessup’s “Oceans in Crisis” project near the corner of Soquel and Branciforte avenues. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

"Ocean Acidification" by San Francisco's Max Ehrman

“Ocean Acidification” by San Francisco’s Max Ehrman adds to the murals in the shopping center at 41st Avenue and Capitola Road; Ehrman’s is just off 38th Avenue. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Max Ehrman works on "Ocean Acidification" on Friday in Capitola.

Max Ehrman works on “Ocean Acidification” on Friday in Capitola. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Griffin One's "Endangered Local Marine Life" at 2335 Mission St. on Friday.

Griffin One’s “Endangered Local Marine Life” at 2335 Mission St. on Friday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz's Caia Koopman's "Ocean Acidification" on Friday at 730 Soquel Ave.

Santa Cruz’s Caia Koopman’s “Ocean Acidification” on Friday at 730 Soquel Ave. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Caia Koopman takes care of the details on her mural at Soquel Avenue and Caledonia Street in Midtown.

Caia Koopman takes care of the details on her mural at Soquel Avenue and Caledonia Street in Midtown. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

"Plastic Pollution" was the project for Oakland's Madeleine Tonzi at 619 Soquel Ave.

“Plastic Pollution” was the project for Oakland’s Madeleine Tonzi at 619 Soquel Ave. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

a bag of spray-paint cans

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

