What’s open, closed and happening: A guide to Christmas Eve and Day

It may have seemed like a blur, but it’s almost Christmas Eve. As you take a break from the non-stop cookie eating and present wrapping, check out the Lookout guide to what’s open, closed and happening on Dec. 24 and 25.



Government Services

U.S. Mail: Regular delivery on Dec. 24; no delivery on Dec. 25.

Santa Cruz County Recycling: Closes 11:30 a.m. Dec. 24; closed Dec. 25

Santa Cruz Metro: Regular weekday schedule Dec. 24; no service Dec. 25

Most City and County Offices: Closed Dec. 24 and 25



Religious Services & Observances

Holy Cross Catholic Church

210 High St., Santa Cruz

Dec. 24: 4 p.m. (English); 6 p.m. (English); Midnight (bilingual — carols begin at 11:30 p.m.)

Dec. 25: 10:30 a.m. (English); 12:30 p.m. (Spanish)

Santa Cruz Community Church

411 Roxas St.

Dec. 24: Candlelight Christmas Eve at 6 p.m.

St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church

2500 Soquel Ave.

Dec. 24: Candlelight vigil at 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Shrine of St. Joseph Church

544 West Cliff Drive

Dec. 24: Mass at 11 a.m.

Dec. 25: Mass at 11 a.m.

Peace United Church of Christ

900 High St.

Dec. 24: 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Faith Community Church

115 S. Morrissey Ave.

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve by Candlelight at 5:00 p.m.

Calvary Episcopal Church

532 Center St.

Dec. 24: Midnight Mass

Dec. 25: Holy Eucharist at 11 a.m. (reservations only)

Winter Wonderland

Dec. 25: Display located in Midtown with Christmas trees, sleighs and an elf village.

Movement, Meditation, and Spiritual Blessings

Dec. 26: An outdoor yoga and meditation session from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. hosted by the Hanuman Yoga Retreat

Satsang

Dec. 26: a morning meditation session at 10 a.m. with discussions of self-knowledge and self-inquiry included. Hosted by the Society of Abidance in Truth



Selected Restaurants