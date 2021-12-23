What’s open, closed and happening: A guide to Christmas Eve and Day
With Christmas fast approaching, Lookout has put together a guide on what stores, restaurants and services will be open or closed on Dec. 24 and 25. In addition, we put together a listing of some religious and secular happenings this weekend.
It may have seemed like a blur, but it’s almost Christmas Eve. As you take a break from the non-stop cookie eating and present wrapping, check out the Lookout guide to what’s open, closed and happening on Dec. 24 and 25.
Government Services
U.S. Mail: Regular delivery on Dec. 24; no delivery on Dec. 25.
Santa Cruz County Recycling: Closes 11:30 a.m. Dec. 24; closed Dec. 25
Santa Cruz Metro: Regular weekday schedule Dec. 24; no service Dec. 25
Most City and County Offices: Closed Dec. 24 and 25
Religious Services & Observances
Holy Cross Catholic Church
210 High St., Santa Cruz
Dec. 24: 4 p.m. (English); 6 p.m. (English); Midnight (bilingual — carols begin at 11:30 p.m.)
Dec. 25: 10:30 a.m. (English); 12:30 p.m. (Spanish)
Santa Cruz Community Church
411 Roxas St.
Dec. 24: Candlelight Christmas Eve at 6 p.m.
St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church
2500 Soquel Ave.
Dec. 24: Candlelight vigil at 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Shrine of St. Joseph Church
544 West Cliff Drive
Dec. 24: Mass at 11 a.m.
Dec. 25: Mass at 11 a.m.
Peace United Church of Christ
900 High St.
Dec. 24: 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
Faith Community Church
115 S. Morrissey Ave.
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve by Candlelight at 5:00 p.m.
Calvary Episcopal Church
532 Center St.
Dec. 24: Midnight Mass
Dec. 25: Holy Eucharist at 11 a.m. (reservations only)
Winter Wonderland
Dec. 25: Display located in Midtown with Christmas trees, sleighs and an elf village.
Movement, Meditation, and Spiritual Blessings
Dec. 26: An outdoor yoga and meditation session from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. hosted by the Hanuman Yoga Retreat
Satsang
Dec. 26: a morning meditation session at 10 a.m. with discussions of self-knowledge and self-inquiry included. Hosted by the Society of Abidance in Truth
Selected Restaurants
The Crow’s Nest: open Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Dec. 25
Cafe Cruz: open Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
El Palomar: open Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; closed Dec. 25
Shadowbrook: open Dec. 24 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Dec. 25 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Grocery Stores & Pharmacies
Safeway (most locations): open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 24; 8 a.m to 5 p.m. on Dec. 25
New Leaf: open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24; closed Dec. 25
CVS (most locations): 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Dec. 24; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 25
Wallgreens: 8 a.m to 10 p.m on Dec. 24; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 25