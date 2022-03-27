Summer preview: Santa Cruz snaps back into a normal-ish season of fun

Be the first to know about the latest in arts, entertainment and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone.

In the summer of 2020, at 8 p.m. sharp every evening, the daylight still bright and inviting in the evening sky, my wife and I would drop whatever we were doing, step out onto our deck and howl like unhinged werewolves, almost always in response to neighbors from down in the canyon doing the very same thing.

In the summer of ’21, I stood with a few other bewildered but delighted souls on a golden Sunday afternoon at Seacliff Beach. Way up the cliffside facing the beach, on someone’s patio, a rock band played with energy and aplomb, amps pointed out toward the ocean. We could barely see them, and we were so few and far away, I doubt they could even hear our applause.

At least for me, these memories are already browning into nostalgia. They, and similar experiences that others have had over the past two years, hinted at a certain spirit of summer that simply would not be suppressed by the deprivations and restrictions of the pandemic. Despite the isolation and fear of the period we’d all like to forget, some of these memories are still wondrous and beautiful in their own way. But I’m confident that most people are done making pandemic memories. What we want this summer is not the extraordinary. The ordinary will do just fine.

Looking toward the summer, everyone’s favorite number this year is 19, as in 2019, that not-too-distant period back when a face mask was a football penalty (15 yards!), and social distancing meant quitting Facebook. Everyone wants 2022 to feel like 2019. If we can’t have normal, we’d be thrilled with normal-ish.

In the spirit of returning to a pre-pandemic summer, I want to invite all our Lookout members and readers in Santa Cruz County and beyond to check out my new weekly email newsletter. Beginning in April, I will send you the weekly lowdown on Santa Cruz’s wildly rich and varied arts and entertainment culture. There’s news, interviews, my picks for the best events of the week, recommendations, trivia, jokes, asides, alerts, reminders, and other nuggets of intel drawn from the people and places that make up this impossible-to-contain community. Let’s welcome the Santa Cruz we know back.

Of course, we can never really go back to 2019, and there are many reasons why we’d never want to (one of them rhymes with “dump”). The pandemic has fundamentally changed our world, and that includes Santa Cruz County. In downtown Santa Cruz, and across the county, development is bringing about new environments which might change the character of the city. Familiar businesses that helped shape the city’s personality, from The Poet & The Patriot to Saturn Cafe to India Joze, are gone forever.

It will be fascinating — at times exhilarating, sometimes frustrating, maybe even enraging or heartbreaking — to experience these changes and to attempt to recognize (or not) a familiar spirit in those new surroundings.

The same goes for the city’s cultural life. How will the post-pandemic world change or shape the battalion of artists, writers and performers in Santa Cruz County? Will scenes that once flourished — African dance, improv theater, Celtic music — revive like a dormant wisteria? Is there an artistic renaissance just around the corner? Or, as the many pessimists might say, is Santa Cruz sliding into comfortable but inert Bay Area-style anonymity, a Sunnyvale with beaches? Whatever happens, the summer of ’22 could be the first step toward a different future.

Here’s the part where we pay due respect to COVID-19. The virus could render all our speculations silly and pointless (if they aren’t already) with some unforeseen mutation or variant. Now, a new Omicron subvariant called BA.2 is spreading widely in some parts of the world and counts for a third of the cases in the U.S. (but officials, for now, don’t expect a major surge). Given how such a huge chunk of the population has lost all patience for COVID restrictions, like Batman movies, the virus could come back in a big way just when we’ve all thought we’ve seen the last of it.

Still, unlike last summer, when so many events and attractions had severe restrictions or opted entirely for virtual activities, this summer feels like a determined march back to normal (even Hearst Castle is reopening after being shuttered for two years). As for the months ahead, in the case of many familiar touchstones of the summer season, all systems are go. So, let’s have a tour — wending our way through the summer season, beginning next month — shall we?

The Quarry Amphitheater at UC Santa Cruz is set to introduce a concert series this summer. (Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Santa Cruz)

Tents dot Capitola Village during the Capitola Art & Wine Festival. Via Instagram)

As for everything else, the beaches are open, the Boardwalk is ready, the restaurants are buzzing, and summer life is about to burst open across Santa Cruz County. Check out our weekly newsletter, and let’s take the roller-coaster ride together.



