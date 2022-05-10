Revel in the glory of “Carmina Burana” with the Santa Cruz Symphony

Join the Santa Cruz Symphony for a captivating evening of choral and orchestral excellence as they present Carmina Burana, the fifth and last installment in their 2021 - 2022 Concert Season. The Symphony will graciously host two performances of the concert on May 21 at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium and May 22 at the Mello Center in Watsonville.

The program specially features the Cabrillo Symphonic Chorus under the direction of Cheryl Anderson and soloist, Elliot Madore. The concert will also include Monteverdi’s Toccata & Ritornello from l’Orfeo, and Carl Orff’s masterpiece cantata, Carmina Burana, performed by the orchestra and full chorus! Don’t miss out on this powerful and enthrallingly lush soundscape that concludes this year’s Classic Concert Series.

Cheryl Anderson is the Director of Choral Activities at Cabrillo College in Aptos, California. She took up the baton as conductor of the Chorus in 1991. In her tenure at Cabrillo College, her ensembles have performed at all levels of the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) and the National Association for Music Educators (MENC); she has lead Interest Sessions at four Divisional Conferences, and she has served on the ACDA Western Division Board as National Repertoire & Standards chair. Having served as Bay Area Representative, California, ACDA Executive Board and Chair of the Composition Competition, Ms. Anderson has most recently served as President of the Western Division of the American Choral Directors Association. Cheryl has been a professional soloist and chorister her entire career and conducted professionally both choirs and orchestras throughout the world. She sang for a number of years with Robert Shaw and was a Conducting Fellow and singer with Helmuth Rilling and the Oregon Bach Festival.

Elliot Madore

Hailed by the New York Times for his “robust singing” and Opera News for his “exquisite vocal beauty,” Grammy Award winning Canadian baritone Elliot Madore has established himself as an international artist in demand at the leading opera houses and orchestras of the world. The 2021 – 2022 season sees Mr. Madore’s house debut in the world premiere of Giorgio Battistelli’s new opera Julius Caesar with Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, conducted by Daniele Gatti. Mr. Madore will also make his role debut as Dr. Falke in Die Fledermaus with the Sieji Ozawa Music Academy in Japan. Mr. Madore will also join the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music faculty this season, in a newly created position as a performing Associate Professor of Voice. On the recital stage, Mr. Madore has appeared at Carnegie Hall as part of Marilyn Horne’s The Song Continues series, as well as with Cleveland Art Song Festival, and Music Toronto, which was broadcast on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Carmina Burana by the Santa Cruz Symphony is generously sponsored by Owen Bran & Mary Akin. The soloist is sponsored is by Deborah Bronstein & Evans Whitaker, Allen & Shirley Ginzburg, Joan Osborne.

