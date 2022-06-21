Santa Cruz Shakespeare returns to The Audrey Stanley Grove for their 2022 season

This summer, Santa Cruz Shakespeare is gearing up to continue a 40-year tradition with its 2022 Season, running from July 10 to August 28, in person at The Audrey Stanley Grove in DeLaveaga Park. Seating in The Grove will be open once again to full capacity for the summer season. While audiences may feel a sense of returning to normal, the Santa Cruz Shakespeare leadership team is experiencing a feeling closer to renewal.

Love’s Labour’s Lost, Santa Cruz Shakespeare 2018 season (Santa Cruz Shakespeare)

During the pandemic, Santa Cruz Shakespeare faced challenges familiar to many businesses and performing arts organizations. The company’s 2020 summer season was cancelled outright, and instead the team pivoted creatively to offer ten weeks of play readings via Zoom. Last summer, they cautiously returned to the live stage with a reduced season, comprised of two shows with small casts.

While Santa Cruz Shakespeare has historically presented its seasons as repertory theatre, as a precaution the 2021 season shows were cast separately for safety. Capacity at The Grove was reduced by half, with seating available in pods of 2, 3 or 4. As the company prepares to return to a full 3-show season and full seating availability, significant changes taking place behind the scenes are worth noting.

Larry Mabrey, Managing Director of Santa Cruz Shakespeare (Santa Cruz Shakespeare)

Larry Mabrey started his role as Managing Director of Santa Cruz Shakespeare in January of 2020, moving to Santa Cruz from St. Louis on March 14th, two days before the entire state of California entered lockdown in response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic. Two weeks after that, Santa Cruz Shakespeare announced the shift to a streaming reading series. Despite – or because of – these challenges, the fan base and reach of the company grew.

“I knew that Santa Cruz Shakespeare was well-respected in the arts community and well-loved by locals, but it’s difficult to express how well-revered and respected it is. So revered that it made promoting the organization easier, even in a pandemic.” — Larry Mabrey, Managing Director of Santa Cruz Shakespeare

During this time, Santa Cruz Shakespeare leadership thoughtfully examined ways to engage staff. “In 2021 our board invested in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) training through the California Conference for Equality and Justice. Onstage we have generally been more diverse. It’s nice to see the cultural demographic shifting behind the scenes, evolving the organization into something with broader appeal and broader connection,” Mabrey states.

This year the organization is forced to face its biggest challenge – housing. Cast and crew members hired from around the country come to Santa Cruz for the duration of the rehearsal and performance season. Santa Cruz Shakespeare provides housing to artists who come in from out of town. “It’s standard that professional theaters cover housing and travel, but not to the extent that we do, because housing costs are so high here. And housing costs are now actually double what they were in 2019,” Mabrey explains.

L: Audience members enjoy performances in The Grove. R: The Agitators, Santa Cruz Shakespeare 2021 season (Santa Cruz Shakespeare)

In addition to housing a full company again, this is the first year Santa Cruz Shakespeare is paying and housing interns. Some housing is donated and the company is always on the lookout for free or discounted housing. As all the moving parts come together for the summer season to open on July 10, Mabrey can sense a renewed energy and excitement for the live season.

“There are new people on staff who haven’t done a season with us before. Even I haven’t experienced a normal season! The momentum is exciting. Job descriptions are fluid – the goal is to just keep it all moving!” — Larry Mabrey, Managing Director of Santa Cruz Shakespeare

Rehearsals are well under way for the season’s three productions: William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night and The Tempest, and a world-premiere of The Formula by local playwright Kathryn Chetkovich — inspired by Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, directed by Ellen Maguire, and a co-production with Blissfield. In August, there will be a celebration of life for Audrey Stanley, who, in 1981, founded the festival that would become Santa Cruz Shakespeare. Her recent passing leaves a legacy and vision that has inspired and benefited the community for 40 years. The 2022 season is dedicated to her.

The 2022 Santa Cruz Shakespeare season is dedicated to Audrey Stanley (Santa Cruz Shakespeare)

Santa Cruz Shakespeare turned to Santa Cruz County Bank in 2020 and again in 2021 for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan funding. These two loans, along with the Shuttered Venue Operators grant, allowed the organization to continue operations and staffing through uncertain times, and to invest in a much-needed new sound system for the outdoor performance space. Santa Cruz Shakespeare has expanded its banking to include ACH direct payments, and ICS accounts, adding a layer of security during its capital campaign to build a new center at The Grove. The growing relationship is a good fit, according to Mabrey.

“It’s been flawless. The personal service that I experience with Santa Cruz County Bank makes me confident in the possibilities for our financial success and the way we manage our assets. The personal connection and follow-through are so important. Working with a community bank makes all the difference.” — Larry Mabrey, Managing Director of Santa Cruz Shakespeare

Santa Cruz County Bank has been a longtime supporter of Santa Cruz Shakespeare, providing financial sponsorship to the organization as well as volunteers both pre-season, working in The Grove to prepare the space for audience members, and throughout the run of the performances, lending support where needed.