Questions about the vaccine for your 5- to 11-year-olds? Tune in to these town halls this week
The Santa Cruz County Office of Education will be hosting two webinars this week to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccination ahead of the expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11. The town hall offered in Spanish is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and in English for Thursday at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom.
As the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prepares to decide on the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children between ages of 5 and 11, the Santa Cruz County Office of Education is offering two opportunities for parents to ask questions about the vaccine rollout and its safety.
County officials believe the first doses could be given to the age group by the end of the first week of November if all goes as planned.
Working with Inspire Diagnostics, the county plans to have three drive-thru vaccine clinics: at Cabrillo Community College and at the offices of the Pajaro Valley Unified School District and the County Office of Education. In addition, five mobile vaccine vehicles will be visiting elementary schools across the county.
Last week, Santa Cruz County Superintendent of Schools Faris Sabbah told Lookout that public health officials set a goal for schools to reach a 40% vaccination rate for that age group before the end of December.
There are about 21,814 children ages 5 to 11 in Santa Cruz County, according to Dr. David Ghilarducci, the county’s deputy health officer.
The county’s town hall meetings will be attended by superintendents and pediatricians who can answer questions about the vaccine. To participate in the virtual town hall meeting in English on Thursday, register here. Para participar en la reunión virtual en español el martes, regístrese aquí.