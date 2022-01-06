The events word for 2022: Rescheduled. Omicron variant’s rise bringing cancellations galore

The rising rate of COVID-19 infections due to the Omicron variant is wreaking havoc with the Santa Cruz County events calendar so far in 2022.

Several events planned for the new year have been canceled, postponed or moved to other dates. One of the latest is the big Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium date for comedian and former U.S. senator Al Franken, who was originally scheduled to visit Friday. That appearance has been rescheduled for April 8 (tickets purchased will be honored on the new date).

Also canceled was “Befana: A Christmas Fable,” the world premiere opera that was to have been staged at Cabrillo College’s Crocker Theatre for four performances this weekend.

Earlier this week, Actors’ Theatre in Santa Cruz announced that the annual “8 Tens @ 8” festival of 10-minute plays, a local tradition going back 25 years, would be canceled, and a film of all the plays selected this year would be available for streaming in February.

The Museum of Art & History (MAH) has postponed the opening reception of its exhibition highlighting the most recent winners of the prestigious Rydell Visual Arts Fellowships. The exhibition will open as scheduled Jan. 21, but the reception will be pushed back to March from its original Jan. 20 date.

The monthly First Friday art tour has also been affected by Omicron. The event planned at Curated By the Sea on Friday evening has been canceled (though the gallery itself will be open from noon to 4 p.m.). The Printmakers at the Tannery (PATT) have also announced that they will not be participating in First Friday and will hold the reception for their latest show on Feb. 4.

Local entertainment venues are generally going forward with shows, with some cancellations. The show scheduled for Sunday at Moe’s Alley featuring Rick Estrin & the Nightcats has been canceled, as has the annual “Harmonica Blowout,” scheduled for Jan. 16.

Bay Area rockers Y&T have rescheduled their show slated for Saturday at the Catalyst, and Los Angeles-based duo Best Coast has canceled its Tuesday gig at the downtown venue. Sin Sisters Burlesque, originally slated for Saturday at the Kuumbwa Jazz Center, has also been rescheduled.

More events and concerts might be postponed in the coming days and weeks. Be sure to keep tabs on the BOLO calendar of events or on the individual venues for more information as it becomes available.