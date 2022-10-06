1
Editor’s note: Today, we introduce On the Campaign Trail. Pop into it daily to stay up to date on election news and events from around Santa Cruz County and go behind the scenes on what the politicos are saying.
Welcome to On the Campaign Trail. We will update this page continuously with the latest news about any and all things election.
For campaigns, send us your news and events. Readers, send us your election questions and any tidbits you pick up from the campaign trail. Send them to us at elections@lookoutlocal.com. You can also get text alerts directly from the Lookout newsroom with the latest Santa Cruz County political news. Click here to sign up.
And remember: Check back through the day for fresh content.
***
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
2
Five Capitola City Council candidates attend election forum
On Tuesday night, five city council candidates gathered at Capitola City Hall to discuss their campaign priorities this election cycle. During a forum moderated by former mayor and council member Mike Termini, candidates answered 11 questions on a variety of topics, ranging from their views on the coastal rail trail project to their strategy for tackling property crime in Capitola.
This election, three Capitola City Council seats are up for grabs. Councilmember Sam Storey, who was elected in 2018 after previously serving on the council from 2006 to 2014, opted to not seek reelection. Councilmember Jacques Bertrand, elected to a second term in 2018, is ineligible to run in 2022. Yvette Brooks is the sole current council member seeking reelection.
The candidates:
- Yvette Brooks — incumbent, executive director of Your Future is Our Business.
- Joe Clarke — retired sheriff’s sergeant and eight-year member of the U.S. Coast Guard.
- Enrique Dolmo Jr. — athletic director, coach and school bus driver.
- Gerry Jensen — business owner, contractor.
- Alexander Pedersen — business owner.
A big topic of debate at the event — which came up in reference to questions about housing, transportation infrastructure and the community character of Capitola — were the candidates’ views on the redevelopment of the Capitola Mall. Envisioned to be a nexus of both affordable housing and commerce, the project would see a theater, commercial space and 637 units of new housing constructed on the current site of Sears, the vacant former Takara restaurant space and a 124,936-square-foot swath of the mall core.
Candidates differed in their attitudes toward the project, which awaits an official application from developer Merlone Geier Partners after the Capitola council reviewed early plans in November 2019. Pedersen said he hopes that the project will contain more housing in future iterations, citing Capitola’s ambitious Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) numbers — where state officials say the city of Capitola must construct 1,336 units of new housing by 2031. Clarke, on the other hand, said constructing new housing, especially on Capitola’s busy 41st Avenue corridor, “just isn’t feasible.” He said Capitola’s tight geographic constraints put it in a tough position with respect to the RHNA numbers.
“We really need to take the time to think about [how] everything is going to impact services — for law enforcement, for the city itself,” Clarke said. “Is it gonna bring in enough money to sustain it? Those are questions we need to look at and think about.”
— Thomas Sawano
3
3rd District County Supervisor candidates Justin Cummings and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson speak on possible farmers market move, Measure O impacts
In response to news that the Santa Cruz Community Farmers’ Market’s board is set to vote on whether to move forward with an agreement with the city to relocate the downtown market from Lot 4 to Lot 7, 3rd District County Supervisor hopeful Justin Cummings said the development is “a little shocking,” given the timing of the election and the contentious status of Santa Cruz City Measure O. Measure O aims to stop a long-planned new downtown library branch to be built on Lot 4, the farmers market’s current home, along with new housing and a parking garage.
Further, Cummings said he is worried the move could hold weighty implications for Measure O, should it pass. What exactly would happen, though, is yet to be determined, he said.
“Should they enter a contract, and Measure O passes, what does that do in terms of our bound to the obligations within that contract?” Cummings asked.
Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson, Cummings’ opponent in the race for county supervisor and a fellow member of the Santa Cruz City Council, said she is happy to see the farmers market plans moving forward but that passing Measure O could throw a wrench into this development.
“This proposed site gives our beloved farmers market a permanent home. These plans have been underway for a while now and I know that the farmers market committee has been working hard on it,” she said. “If Measure O passes, these efforts will need to pause and millions of dollars that have gone into the full library affordable-housing project and the farmers market will be lost.”
— Max Chun
4
Downtown Commons Advocates, Yes on O campaign art depicts green, utopian farmers market
One Yes on O image shows what the group envisions for downtown Santa Cruz. The image shows lines of trees towering over meandering residents on foot and on bikes as they peruse the multicolored farmers market stands.
Another depiction — which acts as the cover page for a Downtown Commons Advocates brochure — shows a bucolic, nearly utopian version of downtown, free of parking garages and a new library. It’s easy to see the rows of crops along with freely roaming giraffes, monkeys and more. The Downtown Commons Advocates is a broad group of Santa Cruz business owners and community members who advocate for a downtown public commons, including an improved permanent home for the farmers market at the existing Lot 4 location.
Yes on O leader Rick Longinotti said the images represent a vision for what the future of downtown could look like, but are not to be taken literally.
“In writing Measure O, we wanted to not get into detail about what will happen, because that’s up to the community to decide what happens there,” said Longinotti. “We depict Lot 4 as a place with not just the farmers market, but other events as well. That said, we think that should be up to the community and folks who use the space the most.”
— Max Chun
5
Montesino says Driscoll’s should invest in its community
Watsonville City Council Member Eduardo Montesino, the District 1 rep who will assume the title of mayor this fall, isn’t one to shy away from tough topics.
True to form, in conversations with Lookout about the electorate-confusing Measures S and Q this week, Montesino offered a few honest pearls on related topics that have to do with the future of Watsonville.
In response to Lookout’s “Seeds of Change” series on the growing pressures against pesticide use in the city, he said: “We need to stop contaminating our community. We have enough technology to entice everyone (to grow organic). The big companies like Driscoll’s can do it easily and invest in the community. Yeah, they’ll grant-fund this and grant-fund that, but that’s like peanuts to me. Where’s the real investment in the people of Watsonville?”
Montesino also talked about the nature of the council, and who serves on it. He pointed to the challenge for full-time workers like himself with a family to afford to serve on the city council — a job that pays $500 a month: “If you look at Santa Cruz, and just about anywhere else, it’s like $2,000 a month and people can work part time and still have enough time to do what amounts to a full-time job.”
The meager compensation hasn’t discouraged a new crop of council candidates, one that could give Watsonville an unprecedented number of women: four. “And we’re going to be young,” he said. “Probably an average age of about 40.”
— Mark Conley