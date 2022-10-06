On the Campaign Trail

On Tuesday night, five city council candidates gathered at Capitola City Hall to discuss their campaign priorities this election cycle. During a forum moderated by former mayor and council member Mike Termini, candidates answered 11 questions on a variety of topics, ranging from their views on the coastal rail trail project to their strategy for tackling property crime in Capitola.

This election, three Capitola City Council seats are up for grabs. Councilmember Sam Storey, who was elected in 2018 after previously serving on the council from 2006 to 2014, opted to not seek reelection. Councilmember Jacques Bertrand, elected to a second term in 2018, is ineligible to run in 2022. Yvette Brooks is the sole current council member seeking reelection.

The candidates:

Yvette Brooks — incumbent, executive director of Your Future is Our Business.

— incumbent, executive director of Your Future is Our Business. Joe Clarke — retired sheriff’s sergeant and eight-year member of the U.S. Coast Guard.

— retired sheriff’s sergeant and eight-year member of the U.S. Coast Guard. Enrique Dolmo Jr. — athletic director, coach and school bus driver.

— athletic director, coach and school bus driver. Gerry Jensen — business owner, contractor.

— business owner, contractor. Alexander Pedersen — business owner.

A big topic of debate at the event — which came up in reference to questions about housing, transportation infrastructure and the community character of Capitola — were the candidates’ views on the redevelopment of the Capitola Mall. Envisioned to be a nexus of both affordable housing and commerce , the project would see a theater, commercial space and 637 units of new housing constructed on the current site of Sears, the vacant former Takara restaurant space and a 124,936-square-foot swath of the mall core.

Candidates differed in their attitudes toward the project, which awaits an official application from developer Merlone Geier Partners after the Capitola council reviewed early plans in November 2019. Pedersen said he hopes that the project will contain more housing in future iterations, citing Capitola’s ambitious Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) numbers — where state officials say the city of Capitola must construct 1,336 units of new housing by 2031. Clarke, on the other hand, said constructing new housing, especially on Capitola’s busy 41st Avenue corridor, “just isn’t feasible.” He said Capitola’s tight geographic constraints put it in a tough position with respect to the RHNA numbers.

“We really need to take the time to think about [how] everything is going to impact services — for law enforcement, for the city itself,” Clarke said. “Is it gonna bring in enough money to sustain it? Those are questions we need to look at and think about.”

— Thomas Sawano