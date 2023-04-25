Zayante’s Trout Farm Inn sets May 3 comeback

This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here.

Mark your calendars. The long-awaited bar and restaurant at Trout Farm Inn in Zayante is slated to open May 3 with service seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A friends and family-only soft opening this week will help work out any remaining kinks before opening to the public next week, with a full food and beverage menu, according to co-owner Kym DeWitt. That will also include a signature cocktail program.

DeWitt said they’re keeping the menu a surprise for now, but that “we’re putting in a lot of attention to detail.”

The Trout Farm Inn, first opened as a resort in 1903, was destroyed by a 2016 fire. It was purchased by Jessyka and Tachu Soto during the pandemic. The couple turned to the owners of Soquel’s Beer Thirty and Watsonville’s Beer Mule — DeWitt and her husband, Shawd DeWitt, and Olive Moredock and Craig Renfroe — to join them in the revitalization effort. The spot opened briefly last summer for use of the pool, serving light snacks and canned drinks. That was short-lived , thanks to code snags that prompted a shutdown shortly before Labor Day.

While an exact timeline for the pool’s reopening is still up in the air, DeWitt said they anticipate that happening later in May. Until then, guests can come enjoy a meal and some drinks in the renovated space surrounded by redwoods.