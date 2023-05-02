Homeless Garden Project prepares for annual Summer Sustain Supper

This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 Summer Sustain Supper, a fundraiser for the Homeless Garden Project. The June 17 event will feature a multicourse dinner using organic produce grown on the farm, prepared by a team of local chefs that is still being finalized. Held at the farm, there will also be a farm tour, music and wine. Jess Brown, executive director of the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau , will serve as the emcee for the night.

Lakeside Organic Gardens owner Dick Peixoto will give a keynote on sustainability, through the lens of his own work as head of the country’s largest family-owned and -operated organic grower-shippers. Based in Watsonville, Lakeside Organic Gardens grows over 50 different varieties year-round, which are shipped throughout the country and Canada. Peixoto started his farming career in high school, and transitioned to organic farming when he started Lakeside Organic Gardens in 1996 with just 50 acres and 20 crops.

Proceeds from the annual dinner, first held in 2012, will support the Homeless Garden Project’s core transitional employment program for people experiencing homelessness, according to Wendy Gabbe Day, development associate at HGP.

“In 2022, 60% of our funding came from individuals,” said Day.

Individual tickets are $195 or you can reserve a table for eight for $1,400. Tickets can be purchased here.