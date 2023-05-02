Ringing in spring at Lupulo with rhubarb celebration

This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here.

While best known as a partner of strawberry, rhubarb gets solo billing at Lupulo Craft Beer House later this month. The Rhubarb World Tour will feature pours of different rhubarb beverages from around the world, along with rhubarb-centric kitchen specials and a pie-making contest, according to manager Tom Bentley.

Among the beers and wines the crew will be pouring are:

Cantillon Nath, a Belgium lambic with rhubarb

Cold Hand Rheum, a rhubarb wine from Denmark

Freigeist Geisterzug Rhubarb, a gose from Germany

Fair Isle Rachelle, a gin-barrel-aged saison with rhubarb from Seattle

Festivities kick off Saturday, May 13, at 4 p.m., but pies can be dropped off earlier that day at Lupulo, located at 233 Cathcart St. in downtown Santa Cruz.