Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap

Santa Cruz County Job Board
Join the Job Board
  • Post a Job
    Where you post a job says a lot about your company. Job listings cost $100 and are live for 60 days on the Job Board. These include placement in our weekday newsletters that shared via email, our website, and to Apple News.
    Post your job on Lookout
  • Need extra exposure?
    Featured jobs will be highlighted and pinned to the top of the Job Board, highlighted in additional newsletters, and published to Lookout’s Apple News job channel. Upgrade to a featured job listing for an additional $50.
FAQ
  • Can I make edits to my Job Listing after I submit?
    Yes! If you have edits after your job is posted reach out to Ashley Holmes (ashley@lookoutlocal.com).
  • How long will it take for my job to be on the Job Board after I submit?
    Once submitted, allow 1-2 business days to process. Our team reviews each listing before it goes live to maintain job board quality.
  • I'm a Lookout Marketing or Civic Partner, how do I join the job board?
    Our partners save 25% on the Lookout Job Board. Email a link to the job listings you want featured to Ashley; ashley@lookoutlocal.com. We will include paid listings in your monthly invoice.
  • More Questions?
    Email Ashley, Director of Sales & Marketing; ashley@lookoutlocal.com

Civic Life

More from Civic Life

Health

More Health

Environment

More from Environment

City Life

More in City Life
Stay connected & support local journalism
We’re all about Santa Cruz County, from north to south and in-between. Members have unlimited access to our 24/7 local news coverage.