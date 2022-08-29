Senior Public Health Investigator

FILING DEADLINE: Friday, September 9, 2022

SALARY: $4,713 - $5,964 per month

JOB TYPE: Open and promotional

Bilingual (Spanish/English) Candidates Encouraged to Apply

JOB DESCRIPTION: Under direction, to locate and interview persons, to gather information for purposes of controlling and preventing sexually transmitted and other communicable diseases, to initiate treatment procedures. These duties may include: interviewing patients and/or suspects to identify contacts and settings of potential transmission; conducting field investigations; reviewing and analyzing investigations; coordinating with medical providers and laboratories to enlist and maintain cooperation; supporting patient treatment compliance; arranging linkage to care and appropriate testing and treatment for control purposes; and to provide health education on communicable disease prevention and control, and to do other work as required. The current vacancies are in the Health Services Agency Public Health Division. The list established from this recruitment will be used to fill current and future positions during the life of the eligible list.

The option for remote work may be available based on the type of work and operational needs.

JOB REQUIREMENTS: Any combination of training and experience which would provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain these would be:



One year post high school course work in the behavioral sciences, health sciences or health administration and one year of experience in the control and prevention of communicable diseases as an investigator in a health agency OR

Three years of experience equivalent to Public Health Investigator at Santa Cruz County.

KNOWLEDGE: Thorough knowledge of communicable diseases and the problems involved in their control. Working knowledge of interviewing and counseling principles and techniques; communicable disease symptoms and treatment and State laws and regulations pertaining to the control of communicable diseases.

ABILITY TO:



Conduct effective interviews of a highly personal and confidential nature

Exercise initiative and tact in tracing contacts and referring for treatment

Analyze situations and information accurately and adopt an effective course of action; provide pre/posttest counseling including positive HIV patients

Maintain records

Gather and analyze demographic information and work effectively as a member of a health team.

THE EXAMINATION: Your application and supplemental questionnaire will be reviewed to determine if you have met the education, experience, training and/or licensing requirements as stated on the job announcement. If you meet these criteria and are one of the best qualified, you may be required to compete in any combination of written, oral and/or performance examinations or a competitive evaluation of training and experience as described on your application and supplemental questionnaire. You must pass all components of the examination to be placed on the eligible list. The examination may be eliminated if there are ten or fewer qualified applicants. If the eligible list is established without the administration of the announced examination, the life of the eligible list will be six months and your overall score will be based upon an evaluation of your application and supplemental questionnaire. If during those six months it is necessary to administer another examination for this job class, you will be invited to take the examination to remain on the eligible list.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here, or print out an application and mail/bring application to: Santa Cruz County Personnel Department, 701 Ocean Street, Room 510, Santa Cruz, CA, 95060. For information, call (831) 454-2600. Hearing Impaired TDD/TTY: 711. Applications will meet the final filing date if received in one of the following ways: 1) in the Personnel Department by 5:00 p.m. on the final filing date, 2) submitted online before midnight of the final filing date.

BENEFITS:



ANNUAL LEAVE - 22 days first year, increasing to 37 days after 15 years of service. Available for vacation and/or sick leave.

HOLIDAYS - 13 paid holidays per year.

BEREAVEMENT LEAVE – 3 days paid in California 5 days paid out-of-state.

MEDICAL PLAN - The County contracts with CalPERS for a variety of medical plans. For most plans, County contributions pay a majority of the premiums for employees and eligible dependents.

DENTAL PLAN - County pays for employee and eligible dependent coverage.

VISION PLAN - County pays for employee coverage. Employee may purchase eligible dependent coverage.

RETIREMENT - Pension formula 2% at age 60 or 2% at age 62 as determined based on provisions of the CA Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act of 2013(PEPRA). Pension benefit determined by final average compensation of three years. County participates in Social Security.

LIFE INSURANCE - County paid $20,000 term policy. Employee may purchase additional life insurance.

DISABILITY INSURANCE - Employees in the General Representation Unit participate in the State Disability Insurance (SDI) program. This program is funded 100% by employee payroll deductions.

DEPENDENT-CARE PLAN - Employees who make contributions for child or dependent care may elect to have their contributions made utilizing “pre-tax dollars.”

H-CARE PLAN - Employees who pay a County medical premium may elect this pre-tax program.

HEALTH CARE FLEXIBLE SPENDING ALLOWANCE (HCFSA) - Employees may elect this pre-tax program to cover qualifying health care expenses.

DEFERRED COMPENSATION - A deferred compensation plan is available to employees.

Women, minorities, and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply. If you have a disability that requires test accommodation, please call (831) 454-2600.