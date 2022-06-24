Roe v. Wade decision: Santa Cruzans to take stand against ruling at 5 p.m. at Santa Cruz courthouse

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

Santa Cruzans will speak out against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Santa Cruz County courthouse. Plans for the rally continue to evolve, organizers including Santa Cruz City Councilmember Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson and longtime Planned Parenthood leader Cynthia Mathews told Lookout.

So far, scheduled speakers include Mathews, a former Santa Cruz mayor; Leslie Conner, CEO of the Santa Cruz Women’s Center; Gail Michaelis-Ow, a Planned Parenthood nurse practitioner; Gloria Niteo, Santa Cruz activist; Stephanie Barron Lu, executive director Positive Discipline Community Resources; and Gail Pellerin, Assembly candidate, and her daughter Emily Chaffin.

Like millions of people across the country, Santa Cruzans woke up Friday morning to a new reality after the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade — the 1973 decision that effectively legalized abortion.

Local leaders and providers of health services, including Michaelis-Ow, say the decision, while expected, is devastating.

“I feel gutted that we are still having the same conversation about whether or not a woman has a right to control her body, because if you don’t, you can’t control your future,” Michaelis-Ow told Lookout on Friday. “To say that half of this country does not have that right, it’s just mind-boggling. I don’t have the words.”

Michaelis-Ow and Mathews talked to Lookout in March about their early history and struggle to build Planned Parenthood in Santa Cruz.

In response to the ruling, abortion-rights activists are organizing events from New York to the San Francisco Bay Area to denounce the decision.

As of Friday morning, cities including Santa Cruz, Oakland, Fremont, San Rafael, San Francisco, San Jose and Monterey had planned rallies throughout the weekend at local post offices, plazas and city halls.

The Santa Cruz rally is scheduled for 5 p.m. in front of the Santa Cruz County courthouse, 701 Ocean St.

Local, state public figures react

In a statement, UC Santa Cruz Chancellor Cynthia Larive said the university is “deeply dismayed” with the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Today is a difficult day in a decadeslong movement to protect and advance human and civil rights for all people. It is not the last day in this struggle, though,” Larive said. “We will continue to work and advocate for a more just and equitable future in which individuals are afforded the right to make personal decisions about family, relationships, and bodily autonomy.”

Dawn Addis is a Morro Bay City Councilmember, a Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund board member and co-founder of the 10,000-person Women’s March in San Luis Obispo.

She is also the favorite to become the new District 30 State Assemblymember as she heads to a November runoff against Vicki Nohrden.

“This couldn’t be more devastating,” Addis said in a statement Friday. “I want to let people know that we are in this together and I am committed to action. While abortion remains available to patients on the Central Coast, and in California, we are poised to lose access across 26+ states. These attacks will disproportionately affect communities of color and those with less economic means. We cannot be silent. Make no mistake, we are under attack. This is precisely the time to continue the work. We must make our voices and our votes heard. I will do everything I can to defend the rights of people everywhere to access care.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom: “The Supreme Court has made it clear: They want to strip women of their liberty and let Republican states replace it with mandated birth because the right to choose an abortion is not ‘deeply rooted in history.’ They want to turn back the clock to a time when women had no right to make decisions about their own bodies, when women had to seek care in the shadows and at great danger, when women were not treated as equal citizens under the law. This is another devastating step toward erasing the rights and liberties Americans have fought for on battlefields, in courthouses and in capitols. This is not the America we know — and it’s not the California way.”

Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Salinas): “Today’s Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was appalling and offensive — and it is likely a disturbing harbinger of more rights being stripped away from millions of Americans. While this decision did not come as a surprise, it is still troubling to see the extent to which the right-wing court will go to attack the rights of women and betray their oaths of office.”

Overturning Roe revokes the right to choose that women have relied on for 50 years. A majority of Americans support this right and are against this decision. The House passed the Women’s Health Protection Act, but now all of us must fight to make our voices heard in November. — Rep. Jimmy Panetta (@RepJimmyPanetta) June 24, 2022

My colleagues and I just joined the hundreds of people at the Supreme Court protesting today’s decision by SCOTUS to overturn Roe v. Wade. We must continue to push the House passed Women’s Health Protection Act forward and fight to protect the right to choose. pic.twitter.com/5wVTekEmrI — Rep. Jimmy Panetta (@RepJimmyPanetta) June 24, 2022

Lookout will continue to update coverage throughout the day.