Latest News

Your Photos: A look at the Santa Cruz County Storm through our readers eyes

Car crushed by fallen tree in aptos
(Juan Adrian)
By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

We asked readers to share their photos from the past week of storms and many responded. Here’s a selection of the most dramatic reader storm photos from across Santa Cruz County.

Walton Light House at Seabright Beach
By Becky Foy

Flooding along the Soquel Creek
1/ 3
Flooded homes along the Soquel Creek 
(Shanie Gill)
Flooding along the Soquel Creek
2/ 3
Flooded homes along the Soquel Creek 
(Shanie Gill)
Flooding along the Soquel Creek
3/ 3
Flooded homes along the Soquel Creek 
(Shanie Gill)

Flooded homes in Soquel Creek
By Shanie Gill

Weather

Neighbors along Soquel Creek say they had little warning their homes were about to flood

Mud from floodwater caused by the New Year's Eve storm sits in the driveways of homes on Soquel Wharf Road, on Jan. 6, 2022.

Weather

Neighbors along Soquel Creek say they had little warning their homes were about to flood

By Hillary Ojeda

Several residents of Soquel Wharf Road told Lookout they had no warning from local officials that Soquel Creek would...

Car crushed by fallen tree in aptos
(Juan Adrian)

Parked car crushed by fallen tree in Aptos
By Juan Adrian

Soquel Creek into Capitola Village
By Philip Lima

Tree down in Bonny Doon
(Andre Beauregard )

Neighbors clear roadways with chainsaws in Bonny Doon
By Andre Beauregard

Capitola Village after Wednesday's storm
1/ 3
Capitola Village after Wednesday’s storm 
(Indiana Reyna)
Capitola Village after Wednesday's storm
2/ 3
Capitola Village after Wednesday’s storm 
(Indiana Reyna)
Capitola Village after Wednesday's storm
3/ 3
Capitola Village after Wednesday’s storm 
(Indiana Reyna)

Capitola Village
By Indiana Reyna

Food & Drink

Damaged and without power, Capitola Village restaurants struggle to reopen and brace for next surge of storms

Piles of debris lie outside My Thai Beach on the Esplanade in the Capitola Village on Friday, Jan. 6.

Food & Drink

Damaged and without power, Capitola Village restaurants struggle to reopen and brace for next surge of storms

By Lily Belli

The Esplanade in the Capitola Village remained closed to pedestrians and traffic on Friday after a storm surge on...

Roadbed failure on Granite Creek Road Friday, January 6
By Tatiana Gonzales

A fallen tree down on the Bonny Doon Elementary School bus barn
By Linda Levy

Road failure along White Road in Watsonville.
1/ 3
Road failure along White Road in Watsonville. 
(Rita Hewitt)
Road failure along White Road in Watsonville.
2/ 3
Road failure along White Road in Watsonville. 
(Rita Hewitt)
Road failure along White Road in Watsonville.
3/ 3
Road failure along White Road in Watsonville. 
(Rita Hewitt)

Mudslide and road failure along White Road on Friday, January 7
By Rita Hewitt

Flooding and home damage in Rio Del Mar
(Caroline Manning Montgomery)

Flooding and home damage in Rio Del Mar
By Caroline Manning Montgomery

Civic Life

‘It’s crazy’: Massive flooding strikes the Rio Del Mar flats

Damage after the storms in Rio Del Mar

Civic Life

‘It’s crazy’: Massive flooding strikes the Rio Del Mar flats

By Fernando Haro Garcia

‘It’s the flats and it’s famous for flooding,” said one longtime Rio Del Mar resident who had been evacuated from the...
Bonny Doon tree clearing
1/ 2
(Melanie Palm)
Bonny Doon tree clearing
2/ 2
(Melanie Palm)

All paws on deck for tree clearing in Bonny Doon
By Melanie Palm

Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
