Your Photos: A look at the Santa Cruz County Storm through our readers eyes

We asked readers to share their photos from the past week of storms and many responded. Here’s a selection of the most dramatic reader storm photos from across Santa Cruz County.
Walton Light House at Seabright Beach
By Becky Foy
Flooded homes in Soquel Creek
By Shanie Gill
Several residents of Soquel Wharf Road told Lookout they had no warning from local officials that Soquel Creek would...
Parked car crushed by fallen tree in Aptos
By Juan Adrian
Soquel Creek into Capitola Village
By Philip Lima
Neighbors clear roadways with chainsaws in Bonny Doon
By Andre Beauregard
Capitola Village
By Indiana Reyna
Damaged and without power, Capitola Village restaurants struggle to reopen and brace for next surge of storms
The Esplanade in the Capitola Village remained closed to pedestrians and traffic on Friday after a storm surge on...
Roadbed failure on Granite Creek Road Friday, January 6
By Tatiana Gonzales
A fallen tree down on the Bonny Doon Elementary School bus barn
By Linda Levy
Mudslide and road failure along White Road on Friday, January 7
By Rita Hewitt
Flooding and home damage in Rio Del Mar
By Caroline Manning Montgomery
‘It’s the flats and it’s famous for flooding,” said one longtime Rio Del Mar resident who had been evacuated from the...
All paws on deck for tree clearing in Bonny Doon
By Melanie Palm