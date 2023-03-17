Here are ways you can help those affected by the Pajaro River levee flooding

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

The Community Foundation Santa Cruz County and the Community Foundation for Monterey County are coordinating efforts to help thousands of local residents affected by the Pajaro River levee breach.

The river marks the dividing line between Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. While most of the evacuees live in Pajaro, in Monterey County, many of the closest shelters and services are on the Santa Cruz County side.

Both community foundations have launched dedicated funds to provide emergency assistance and relief. Donations will be directed through local nonprofits who provide food, emergency shelter and financial assistance to evacuees as well as to longer-term recovery efforts.

“Generous people from both counties have been reaching out to ask where their donations can make the most impact,” said Susan True, CEO of Community Foundation Santa Cruz County. “Due to the strong collaboration between our counties, we urge donations to either fund and assure you that your gift will make an immediate impact for the families of Pajaro.”

How to donate

Donations to the Santa Cruz County Disaster Fund can be made online at cfscc.org/disaster or by mailing a check to a check payable to “CFSCC” to:

Community Foundation Santa Cruz County

7807 Soquel Dr., Aptos, CA 95003

Please put “Storm Relief Fund” in the memo line.

Donations can also be made by calling the Santa Cruz foundation at 831-662-2000 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Donations to the Monterey County Storm Relief fund can be made online at cfmco.org/StormRelief or by mailing a check payable to “CFMC” to:

Community Foundation for Monterey County

2354 Garden Rd., Monterey, CA 93940

Please put “Storm Relief Fund” in the memo line.

Donations can also be made by calling the Monterey foundation at 831-375-9712 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Raices y Cariño

The not-for-profit LLC is accepting donations and seeking volunteers to help evacuees. Text 831-288-3105 to coordinate pickups and drop-offs.

To volunteer, email julianne@rcfam.com . Volunteers are needed Monday through Friday, March 20-29, in four-hour shifts between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The organization is seeking the following donations:

Underwear and socks (new only)

Clothes for children aged 5-17

Backpacks

Toiletries such as toothpaste, toothbrushes and toilet paper

Water in refillable jugs

Nonperishable food for evacuees who are staying in their cars



Note: Raices y Cariño is not accepting donations of adult or baby clothes.

Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County

Flood cleanup efforts could begin the weekend of March 25, weather permitting. Click here for updates on where volunteers are needed. You can register here to join a cleanup crew, and a volunteer coordinator will contact you.

If you or someone you know needs help cleaning up a home or business, click here to request free support.

Pet rescue

The SPCA Monterey County is coordinating to help pets left behind by evacuees. The organization can be reached at 831-373-2631.

