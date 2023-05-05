Shopper’s Corner: 85 years old and setting the bar for sustainable grocery store practices in California

Shopper’s Corner has been serving the community as the go-to grocery store for three generations. Located at the corner of Soquel Avenue and S. Branciforte, the store is famous for its full-service meat department and local product selection. But that’s not all. Shopper’s Corner is also a leader in environmental sustainability, both locally and statewide.

Achieving this level of certification demonstrates Shopper’s commitment to protecting the environment and improving our community. These measures go beyond the boundaries of the company and address the community at large. — Shawn Orgel-Olson, Associate Director at California Green Business Network

The store’s owner, Andre Beauregard, grew up in the aisles of his family’s store, learning the importance of going above and beyond for his customers and the community at-large. As part of that commitment to the future of Santa Cruz County, in 2017, Shopper’s Corner completed the process of becoming a certified green business by the California Green Business Network. This certification recognizes Andre and his teams’ dedication to making their store more eco-friendly and efficient, while also setting an example for other businesses in the area.

Dedicated to meeting all of the necessary requirements as a CA Green Business, Shopper’s also collaborated with EnergySmart Grocer to upgrade all lighting to LED and install the latest and most efficient refrigeration system available.

The Shopper’s team noted that changes were not easy nor cheap, but the energy savings have more than compensated for the upgrades now 6+ years later. The store has also earned recognition and appreciation from its customers and employees, who value its commitment to sustainability. In 2023 Shopper’s was voted Best Green Business in the Goodtimes.

Recently, the store has taken an even more ambitious step towards sustainability by going solar. With Altera Solar’s assistance, Shopper’s Corner has installed 270 solar panels on its roof, further decreasing its carbon footprint.

The store is currently working towards achieving the Innovator Tier of green business certification, which, according to Shawn Orgel-Olson, Associate Director at California Green Business Network, will make it the first grocery store in California to achieve this status and only the 7th business in all of Santa Cruz County to earn that recognition.

Shopper’s Corner is a long-time Green Business and working with their team on each recertification brings new savings opportunities. We’re looking forward to helping them achieve Innovator certification next! — Shawn Orgel-Olson, Associate Director at California Green Business Network

Beauregard believes that businesses have a duty to protect the environment, and is proud to run a green business. He credits the green business program for providing valuable support and guidance during the certification process and encourages other businesses to pursue similar sustainability goals.

Shopper’s Corner sets an excellent example for other companies to follow and demonstrates that decreasing environmental impact is both beneficial for the planet and to building a sustainable business that can continue to serve the community for generations to come.