Fall in “Younglove” with this charming Westside home

“Younglove” is truly something special. Embark on a whirlwind of picturesque bliss with 239 Younglove Ave, a dazzling black-and-white delight close to everything on Santa Cruz’s Westside. This 1910-built home maintains its vintage charm with recently renovated up-to-date amenities to meet your every last need. The roomy 1,200 sq. ft. property boasts two bedrooms, 1½ bathrooms, and a spacious living room overlooking the covered porch. The generous sized eat-in-kitchen comes complete with new appliances including gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, and plenty of storage with a butler’s pantry attached. The home also features a California Cooler, a ventilated space for fruits and vegetables before refrigerators were common in homes.

Another large room rests right off the kitchen and can be used as a formal dining room, an office space or a den. It can also be separated from the living space by the original pocket doors. The bath features a claw foot tub/shower, while the laundry room has a full-size washer & dryer, as well as a ½ bath with a barn door.

You won’t be able to resist the home’s original hardwood Douglas fir floors, large moldings, and restored antique chandeliers. The ample closet space, one-car detached garage, palatial backyard and many other recent updates ensure this home’s clean and modern vibe. The property surrounding is custom designed with new fences, lush landscaping, and irrigation.

Take a stroll along the nearby West Cliff Drive or to any of one of the myriad of restaurants, breweries and coffee shops in the area. With easy access to shopping, wine-tasting and outdoor recreation, this property embodies the Santa Cruz lifestyle at its very best.

This is a non-smoking/vaping property and no pets allowed. No more than 2 adults. Background and credit check required for all adults. Security deposit is 2x the rent. Lease required.

CONTACT INFORMATION Learn more about this stunning vintage property on Santa Cruz's Westside! To schedule an appointment to view the property, send an email describing yourself and your rental needs to schoonerrealtyrentals@gmail.com or contact Celeste Faraola Perie, Broker & Owner of Schooner Realty at celeste@faraola.com or call 831-239-4646.

