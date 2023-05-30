An ongoing Lookout series on development happening in downtown Santa Cruz.
Changing Santa Cruz
There are 16 stories.
-
1
Nightmare or riverfront nirvana — or somewhere in between? What’s the next Santa Cruz going to feel like?Quick Take
Quick, describe the vibe that characterizes what the one-of-a-kind place that is Santa Cruz is known to be. Now, as the...
-
2Quick Take
Demolition has begun along Front Street in downtown Santa Cruz for the new complex to be known as the Riverfront...
-
3
First meeting on potential 2024 Santa Cruz housing bond debates affordable housing, downtown growthQuick Take
Santa Cruz Mayor Fed Keeley hosted the first of three public meetings on a potential March 2024 housing bond ballot...
-
4Quick Take
New residents will start moving into at least three new downtown Santa Cruz apartment buildings in 2024, and the crack...
-
5Quick Take
Downtown Santa Cruz is humming with construction, and there’s plenty more coming. Here’s Lookout’s update on where...
-
6
Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley will leave it to residents to figure out 2024 affordable housing bondQuick Take
Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley says he plans to let community members lead on organizing the housing bond he has touted...
-
7
Santa Cruz City Council advances plan for more than 3,700 housing units — a fourfold increase — by 2031Quick Take
It’s full speed ahead for the accelerated building of housing for the city of Santa Cruz over the next eight years....
-
8
State awards more than $40 million to spur Santa Cruz County public transit and housing projectsQuick Take
Zero-emission buses, groundbreaking on the downtown Santa Cruz transit center and 60 units of downtown Watsonville...
-
9
As Santa Cruz County faces a mandate of fourfold increase in new housing, all stick, no carrot from stateQuick Take
In this edition of In the Public Interest, Christopher Neely delves into regional housing allocation numbers, how many...
-
10Quick Take
In this week’s edition of In the Public Interest, Christopher Neely examines how projects at UC Santa Cruz fit into the...
-
11
Santa Cruz to hold public meeting on mixed-use project for site of Mission Street’s Food Bin & Herb RoomQuick Take
The 42,849-square-foot development would take over the parcel where local grocery stores The Food Bin and Herb Room...
-
12Quick Take
The long-debated downtown library mixed-use project got its day in front of the Santa Cruz City Council and will move...
-
13
Paseos to the future? New Santa Cruz Riverwalk may open up 10 new restaurant spaces — four on the riverQuick Take
It might take 10 years, but the changing face of downtown Santa Cruz could offer the kind of vibrant community spaces...
-
14Quick Take
The planned overhaul along Front Street might seem like one of the first steps toward an unrecognizable downtown Santa...
-
15
SC Community Credit Union finds new downtown home as Cruz Hotel project faces new challengesQuick Take
Following a saga of planning, moving and controversy, Santa Cruz Community Credit Union has found a new home in downtown...
-
16
Six Blocks: Downtown redo aims for 1,000s of new residents, 6 multistory buildings — and revived riverfrontQuick Take
You can see the big new building fast rising at Front and Laurel in downtown Santa Cruz. That’s just the first wave of...
An ongoing Lookout series on development happening in downtown Santa Cruz.
There are 16 stories.
-
1
Nightmare or riverfront nirvana — or somewhere in between? What’s the next Santa Cruz going to feel like?Quick Take
Quick, describe the vibe that characterizes what the one-of-a-kind place that is Santa Cruz is known to be. Now, as the...
-
2Quick Take
Demolition has begun along Front Street in downtown Santa Cruz for the new complex to be known as the Riverfront...
-
3
First meeting on potential 2024 Santa Cruz housing bond debates affordable housing, downtown growthQuick Take
Santa Cruz Mayor Fed Keeley hosted the first of three public meetings on a potential March 2024 housing bond ballot...
-
4Quick Take
New residents will start moving into at least three new downtown Santa Cruz apartment buildings in 2024, and the crack...
-
5Quick Take
Downtown Santa Cruz is humming with construction, and there’s plenty more coming. Here’s Lookout’s update on where...
-
6
Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley will leave it to residents to figure out 2024 affordable housing bondQuick Take
Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley says he plans to let community members lead on organizing the housing bond he has touted...
-
7
Santa Cruz City Council advances plan for more than 3,700 housing units — a fourfold increase — by 2031Quick Take
It’s full speed ahead for the accelerated building of housing for the city of Santa Cruz over the next eight years....
-
8
State awards more than $40 million to spur Santa Cruz County public transit and housing projectsQuick Take
Zero-emission buses, groundbreaking on the downtown Santa Cruz transit center and 60 units of downtown Watsonville...
-
9
As Santa Cruz County faces a mandate of fourfold increase in new housing, all stick, no carrot from stateQuick Take
In this edition of In the Public Interest, Christopher Neely delves into regional housing allocation numbers, how many...
-
10Quick Take
In this week’s edition of In the Public Interest, Christopher Neely examines how projects at UC Santa Cruz fit into the...
-
11
Santa Cruz to hold public meeting on mixed-use project for site of Mission Street’s Food Bin & Herb RoomQuick Take
The 42,849-square-foot development would take over the parcel where local grocery stores The Food Bin and Herb Room...
-
12Quick Take
The long-debated downtown library mixed-use project got its day in front of the Santa Cruz City Council and will move...
-
13
Paseos to the future? New Santa Cruz Riverwalk may open up 10 new restaurant spaces — four on the riverQuick Take
It might take 10 years, but the changing face of downtown Santa Cruz could offer the kind of vibrant community spaces...
-
14Quick Take
The planned overhaul along Front Street might seem like one of the first steps toward an unrecognizable downtown Santa...
-
15
SC Community Credit Union finds new downtown home as Cruz Hotel project faces new challengesQuick Take
Following a saga of planning, moving and controversy, Santa Cruz Community Credit Union has found a new home in downtown...
-
16
Six Blocks: Downtown redo aims for 1,000s of new residents, 6 multistory buildings — and revived riverfrontQuick Take
You can see the big new building fast rising at Front and Laurel in downtown Santa Cruz. That’s just the first wave of...