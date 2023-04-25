Zelda’s reopens following significant storm damage

This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here.

After lots of hard work, Zelda’s on the Beach has reopened following the devastating storms in January . As of last week, the restaurant is now back to business seven days a week

The Jan. 5 tidal surge burst the restaurant’s windows, destroyed the deck and took out a back wall. Josh Whitby, the kitchen manager and husband of Zelda’s co-owner Jen Ealy, told Lookout in January that while repairing the damages wasn’t going to be easy, the upside was that it was all fixable. Whitby’s background in construction came in handy, but he’s happy to get back to cooking.

“I’m glad to hang up my nail bags and put my apron back on,” said Whitby. “We’re open and ready to have some fun.”

Zelda’s was just one of several Esplanade restaurants that sustained significant damages from the storms. Most, including Paradise Beach Grille and Pizza My Heart, have since reopened, though My Thai Beach remains closed. No word yet on that restaurant’s timeline for opening.