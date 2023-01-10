Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Watsonville

Watsonville residents watch nervously as Pajaro River continues rising

East Lake Avenue in Watsonville, by Bridge Street on Monday, January 9, 2023
East Lake Avenue in Watsonville, near Bridge Street, was overwhelmed by flood waters rushing through fields. Shortly after this photo was taken at 9 a.m. Monday, the road was closed.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
By Wallace BaineChristopher Neely
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

The stretch of river that runs through Watsonville has continued to steadily rise since Monday and measured over 31 feet Tuesday morning (32 feet is considered flood stage) after more storms swept through Santa Cruz County.

Santa Cruz County officials and residents remained focused Tuesday afternoon on the Pajaro River, which tends to take at least 24 hours before the true impact of the rain is revealed.

The stretch of river that runs through Watsonville had continued to steadily rise since Monday and measured over 31 feet Tuesday morning (32 feet is consider flood stage).

In Watsonville, Manuel Rodriguez stood astride his bicycle on the Pajaro River levee, gazing at the opaque brown water rushing by. He didn’t like what he saw.

“It’s at 31 now,” he said, gesturing to a river level marker under the bridge. “It could breach, today or tonight.”

Rodriguez lives just a couple of blocks away in the town of Pajaro. He was there, in fact, in 1995, when a ruinous flood from a breach in the river levee struck Pajaro.

In 1995, he said, the waters came in the middle of the night. Local firefighters helped him and his family escape. He settled at a sister’s house in the town of Las Lomas. Because he couldn’t get to his job site in downtown Watsonville, he was out of work for two weeks.

He was warned to evacuate, but he has decided to stay in his two-story home. “I can go upstairs and stay for a couple of days up there,” he says. “As long as we have the electrical.”

In 1995, his ground-level home was inundated with mud he said “was like Jello.”

Holding his hands about 2 feet apart, he said: “And we had worms, like this. It was incredible. But, man, we had some good fertilizer. Our gardens looked great that summer.”

