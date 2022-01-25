Strike averted: County, union reach last-minute agreement, narrowly avoiding walkout

After months of bargaining and negotiations, Santa Cruz County and the union representing over 1,600 frontline workers reached a tentative agreement Monday night following an all-day negotiation session.

The agreement came the night before county workers in public health, public safety, social services and more planned to strike.

The new three-year agreement includes wage increases totaling 9% across the board, pandemic hazard pay, and contract language to address staff turnover and high vacancies. The previous offer was 8%.

County Administrative Officer Carlos Palacios expressed satisfaction with the deal.

“We are grateful to have reached a tentative agreement with SEIU Local 521 on a new contract and avert a strike,” he said in a statement. “Many in our community depend on the County to help meet their needs and those of their families, and assuring that we can continue providing high-quality services without interruption is in everyone’s best interest.”

Veronica Velazquez, the SEIU Local 521 chapter president, said the agreement delivers far-reaching benefits.

“This is a reflection of collective action and determination,” she said. “We fight not only for the workforce but also for the public – this is a win for both employees and constituents.”

And after negotiations that got tense at times, Velazquez said the bargaining unit is happy with the deal.

“We are appreciative that the county bargained in good faith,” she said. “We are recommending a ‘yes’ vote to the voting members.”

As for what changed the tide, Velazquez said that it was progress on multiple fronts.

“It was not just one thing, but a variety of aspects to recruit and retain staff that allowed us to feel comfortable in accepting an agreement,” she said.

The union bargaining group will vote in the coming week, with the ratification of the deal by the county board of supervisors expected to follow in the week after.

This is a developing story.

