Watsonville’s El Mercado farmers market opens for season

The farmers market in Watsonville’s Ramsay Park opens for the season Tuesday, with 13 vendors and a reusable tote-bag giveaway. The market runs from 2 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday through October.

Now in its third year, El Mercado is operated by the Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley, a nonprofit health care organization. (Lookout is among El Mercado’s community sponsors.)

“We saw a need to improve accessibility to fresh produce locally,” said programs manager Lizbeth Medina of the market’s origins. “And it’s created something for families [to go to].”

CHT operates the VeggieRx program , which gives eligible residents access to up to $20 in fresh produce which they can pick out themselves at El Mercado, the downtown Watsonville farmers market ( Fridays year-round ) or a “mini market” the organization runs . CHT also accepts food-stamp programs EBT and SNAP, and is hoping to get certified by the state’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Division this year. The trust runs “healthy eating tours” during the first Tuesday market each month to provide nutritional guidance and help visitors learn how to create balanced meals from the market’s offerings. There’s also signage throughout the market with healthy tips and recipes.