Meet the team
-
Quick Take
Ken Doctor is the Founder and CEO of Lookout Santa Cruz and its parent company, Lookout Local Inc.
-
-
Quick Take
Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz.
-
Quick Take
Alex Sibille is the Director of Community Partnerships at Lookout Santa Cruz.
-
Quick Take
Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make...
-
Quick Take
Ashley Holmes (she/her) comes to Lookout Santa Cruz with six years of Santa Cruz County partnership and communications...
-
Quick Take
Tulsi Kamath works as a consultant and writes Lookout Santa Cruz’s flagship Morning Lookout newsletter.
-
Quick Take
Kevin Painchaud is a professional photographer. He has shot for various publications for the last 30 years.
-
Quick Take
A chef-turned-journalist, Neil has a track record for covering the hospitality industry and local businesses.
-
Quick Take
Grace Stetson covers affordability and equity issues for Lookout.
-
Quick Take
Amber Selene Turpin is a freelance food and travel writer based in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
-
Quick Take
Bio coming soon!