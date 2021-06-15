Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap

Meet the team

  • Ken Doctor

    Lookout Santa Cruz Founder and CEO Ken Doctor

    Ken Doctor

    Ken Doctor is the Founder and CEO of Lookout Santa Cruz and its parent company, Lookout Local Inc.

  • Dan Evans

    Dan Evans.

    Dan Evans

    Dan Evans is the Executive Editor of Lookout Local, bringing with him more than two decades of local news and journalism...

  • Mark Conley

    Photo of Lookout Santa Cruz Deputy Managing Editor Mark Conley

    Mark Conley

    Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz.

  • Alex Sibille

    Lookout Santa Cruz Director of Community Partnerships Alex Sibille

    Alex Sibille

    Alex Sibille is the Director of Community Partnerships at Lookout Santa Cruz.

  • Wallace Baine

    Lookout Santa Cruz City Life Correspondent Wallace Baine

    Wallace Baine

    Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make...

  • Ashley Holmes

    Ashley Holmes

    Ashley Holmes

    Ashley Holmes (she/her) comes to Lookout Santa Cruz with six years of Santa Cruz County partnership and communications...

  • Tulsi Kamath

    Lookout Santa Cruz Managing Editor Tulsi Kamath

    Tulsi Kamath

    Tulsi Kamath works as a consultant and writes Lookout Santa Cruz’s flagship Morning Lookout newsletter.

  • Kevin Painchaud

    Lookout Santa Cruz Photographer Kevin Painchaud

    Kevin Painchaud

    Kevin Painchaud is a professional photographer. He has shot for various publications for the last 30 years.

  • Neil Strebig

    Lookout Santa Cruz Business and Technology Correspondent Neil Strebig

    Neil Strebig

    A chef-turned-journalist, Neil has a track record for covering the hospitality industry and local businesses.

  • Grace Stetson

    Grace

    Grace Stetson

    Grace Stetson covers affordability and equity issues for Lookout.

  • Amber Turpin

    Lookout Santa Cruz Contributor Amber Turpin

    Amber Turpin

    Amber Selene Turpin is a freelance food and travel writer based in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

  • Jamie Keil

    Jamie Keil headshot

    Jamie Keil

    Bio coming soon!