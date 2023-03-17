Student Lookout: A new Chinese restaurant, rainy day activities and another disco night

Hello again, friends,

Sadly, simply trying to will a successful Oscar night for “The Banshees of Inisherin” into existence didn’t succeed and, in fact, didn’t even get the film one win. And man, it certainly deserved at least one.

But, while I might not have been as in love with “Everything Everywhere All At Once” as many were (I thought it was sweet and fun, but that’s about all), seeing something kind of different and exciting having such a big night is always great. When it comes to the Academy Awards, that’s about all I can ask for.

All right, here we go ...

Deals Download

Check out these student discounts:



Students (and teachers) get 10% off at Well Within on Thursdays.

HoM Korean Kitchen offers 15% off for students.

Seymour Marine Discovery Center offers free admission to UC Santa Cruz students and 25% off for all student tickets.

BEST DEAL OF THE MONTH: $5 movie tickets at CineLux

CineLux Theatres are now offering $5 movie tickets on Tuesdays. You can purchase your tickets online or in person. What a deal!

Good Eats

Special Noodle ($$)

So this is a little different than usual, because I haven’t actually been here yet. Regardless, if you’ve eaten at Special Noodle, this is your turn to recommend something to me. I am always on the lookout (pun very much intended) for good Chinese food in the area, and I’m hoping this new spot — at 415 Ocean St. — is one of those options. Apparently, Special Noodle has locations in San Jose and elsewhere around the Bay Area, which is already a good sign.

Recently, Laura Sutherland — one of the talented food writers filling in for Lily Belli while she’s on maternity leave — attended 1440 Multiversity’s Lunch & Learn program, a series of classes that conclude with a tasty meal . Those classes range from wellness to printmaking, and all of the organization’s activities help fund programs that aim to inspire workers of many fields.

Inside Santa Cruz: Rainy day refuge

Written by Kaya Henkes-Power, newsroom intern

The weeks of bad weather has left many people stuck in their homes — I know I’ve become a little bit stir crazy and have been longing for some outdoor fun. For this week’s edition of Inside Santa Cruz, here is a list of three different activities that’ll get you through these stormy times. If you can get to these places safely, they can definitely get you out of the rainy day funk. And if you’re still seeking other ideas for rainy-day activities; check out our BOLO events calendar for events and our library of Lookout Guides .

Seymour Marine Discovery Center

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m - 4 p.m.

Location: 100 McAllister Way, Santa Cruz

Tucked away west of Natural Bridges State Beach, the Seymour Marine Discovery Center is a great place to experience the outside world from indoors. The center has indoor and outdoor exhibits — not only does Monterey Bay provide a scenic backdrop, but there’s also a gray whale skeleton and the world’s largest blue whale skeleton display. Indoor exhibits include photographs from researchers and interactive exhibits with live animals. The center’s new “On the Move” exhibit shows how scientists use technology for tagging and animal tracking; visitors can even build their own tag. Admission is free for UC Santa Cruz undergraduates with valid student ID; student admission costs $9 and adult admission is $12.

Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History

Hours: Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m - 4 p.m.; Saturday to Sunday, 10 a.m - 5 p.m.

Location: 1305 E. Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz

Immerse yourself in the historical and current natural environment of Santa Cruz at the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History. The museum includes both indoor and outdoor interactive and virtual encounters. To name two: “First People of California,” where visitors will learn about Indigenous Californian history, and “From the Shoreline to the Summit,” where you can see the wide range of wildlife Santa Cruz offers through live animal encounters. If you’re adventurous during these stormy times, the museum offers a garden learning center, where you can discover the different native plants and habitats. Admission is $2 for college students, youth under18 can visit for free, and adults admission is $4 — and the museum is free on the first Friday of every month.

Santa Cruz Cinema

Hours: Daily, 11:30 a.m - 2 a.m.

Location: 1405 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz

If you’re looking to keep your mind off wet weather in a warm place other than home, Santa Cruz Cinema is the place to be. Not only does the theater offer a large selection of different movies, it also features a midnight showing of cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” once a month on a Saturday. Additionally, the cinema shows foreign films such as “Demon Slayer” subtitled in English. With a selection of both current and older films, you are sure to be able to find something to get you out of the house. Ticket cost is $8 with a valid student ID and $9 for anyone over the age of 12. The cinema also offers $5 Tuesdays, where movie tickets cost $5 for everyone.

Around Town - Events

Did you know that we have an events calendar? BOLO, which stands for Be On the Lookout, is our hub for the best events in the county. See all the listings here .

Here are some events you should check out:

“What is Erotic? Uncover ,” Friday - Sunday, 7-10 p.m.

A mix of comedy, dance and spoken word will be at The 418 Project this weekend for the 17th season of “What is Erotic?” The performances at the River Street venue focus on hidden dynamics of identity, power, liberation and desire through original works. This year, the performances will deal heavily with gender and body inclusivity.

Content warning: While there is plenty of lighthearted fare, like burlesque and physical comedy, there will be some content that deals with domestic violence and other sensitive material.

Invasive plant removal work day at Natural Bridges , Saturday, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Trying to take advantage of the seemingly elusive dry weather? Join a work party to help remove invasive plant species from Natural Bridges State Beach this weekend. Even though it’s supposed to be kind of cloudy and misty, my local opinion is that beach/ocean/state park walks are best during the fog. It gives a borderline mystical feeling to the whole place. Don’t agree? Try it out and then see what you think.

Gimme Gimme Disco , Saturday, 9 p.m.

I am not familiar with the musical acts coming to the Catalyst this week, but this recurring event seems to have a pretty substantial fanbase. If you haven’t thrown it back to the 1970s yet, it’s never too late. Put on your bell bottoms, pantsuit, or even better, full denim suit and get out onto that dance floor.

It’s certainly been nice to have a few days without rain, huh? And given the extensive damage from around the county, the sunny seasons couldn’t come fast enough.

Stay safe and take care!

— Max