Student Lookout: Local bagels, a 2000s throwback party and a timely film rec

If you haven't signed up for your FREE Lookout Membership

Deals Download

Students (and teachers) get 10% off at Well Within on Thursdays.

HoM Korean Kitchen offers 15% off for students.

Seymour Marine Discovery Center offers free admission to UC Santa Cruz students and 25% off for all student tickets.

BEST DEAL OF THE MONTH: $5 movie tickets at CineLux

CineLux Theatres are now offering $5 movie tickets on Tuesdays. You can purchase your tickets online or in person. What a deal!

Good Eats

Laundromat Bagels ($)

Formerly known as Holey Roller Bagels, Laundromat Bagels has been serving up some of the highest-quality bagels in Santa Cruz County since 2020. It’s not just bagels, either — Laundromat also offers a delicious assortment of cream cheeses. The Calabrian chili cream cheese is one of the highlights, and is perfect for a breakfast on the go. You can find it at the Westside farmers market on Saturdays and the Live Oak farmers market on Sundays. If you happen to be in San Francisco, check out Laundromat’s brick-and-mortar location on Balboa Street.

Recently, Laura Sutherland — one of the great food writers filling in for Lily Belli — talked to Jess Brown, the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau’s executive director . They talked about the Pajaro flooding and how it will affect jobs and crop seasons, as well as the challenges that lie ahead. I also reported on this issue, and spoke to some local growers and farmworker support groups about what’s to come and how they’re managing during this difficult time. You can check that out in the news section below.

Take this week’s news quiz

Inside Santa Cruz: Student housing resources

Written by Kaya Henkes-Power, newsroom intern

Housing is a big topic in the Santa Cruz community, especially when it comes to student housing. A 2020 survey of University of California undergrads found that when compared to nine other campuses surveyed, UC Santa Cruz reported the highest level of homelessness among undergraduate students. Recently, the UC Board of Regents approved a budget of nearly $146 million to construct the Student West Housing project . Some of the project’s housing will be built in the East Meadow, which has caused controversy among local environmental groups. To learn more about this project, check out Hillary Ojeda’s coverage . While the construction looks toward the future, here are current housing resources and assistance students can access if they’re in need of help.

SCHOOL RESOURCES

Having to navigate through housing resources and assistance just adds another stressful layer to life. However, it’s important to know you are not alone and there are people who can help walk you through finding and accessing resources.

Cabrillo College: Nourishment & Essentials Support Team

The Nourishment & Essential Support Team, also known as NEST, connects Cabrillo College students with resources. Appointments with NEST on campus are available Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and virtual drop-ins Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. Students can also request assistance through the website Just Report It (someone should get back to you within 24 to 48 hours). There is also an array other available resources on NEST’s website, for health, food, transportation and more.

UCSC: Slug Support Program

The Slug Support Program helps UC Santa Cruz students who require resources for basic needs such as housing, food and financial support. To contact Slug Support, call the Dean of Students office at 831-459-4446 or email deanofstudents@ucsc.edu between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Friday. If you are in need of immediate housing, you can contact the on-call case manager at 831-459-7003. You can also use Slug Support’s virtual drop-in to meet with the Dean of Students ambassador Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

UCSC Emergency Housing Funds

Launched by the Student Advocate’s Office, UCSC allotted $65,000 in the 2021-22 school year to help students experiencing housing insecurity. Eligible students are those who have been unable to afford a monthly utility bill, need to repair housing damages or an undergraduate student who is unable to pay rent on time, either on or off campus. You must first complete a general intake form . You can also email the student advocate office at suasao@ucsc.edu .

Community Action Board

Location: 406 Main St., Suites 221 and 222, Watsonville

Hours: Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - noon, 1-5 p.m.

Phone: 831-457-1741

The Community Action Board provides rental assistance and eviction prevention through its Rental Assistance Program (RAP). Eligibility requirements are posted on the organization’s website . To apply, call the office to schedule a RAP appointment.

House Authority’s security deposit program

Location: 2160 41st Ave., Capitola

Hours: Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Phone: 831-454-9455, extension 321

The security deposit program helps eligible tenants cover a portion of their required security deposit. The program covers areas under the jurisdiction of Santa Cruz County, along with the cities of Santa Cruz and Capitola. You must meet eligibility requirements and have a rental unit lined up. To apply, you are required to provide proof of income, assets and family information. There are two different types of security deposit arrangements in the program: grants and loans. With a grant, when you move out you do not have to pay back the money received. With a loan, you must pay the money back. Applications are on a first-come, first-served basis. Fill out an application by calling 831-454-9455, extension 321. General questions can be directed to the program’s main phone number.

OTHER RESOURCES AND ASSISTANCE

Community Bridges

Live Oak: https://communitybridges.org/locr/

Location: 1740 17th Ave., Santa Cruz

Hours: Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (closed noon-1 p.m.)

Watsonville: https://communitybridges.org/lmcr/

Location: 519 Main Street, Suite Y, Watsonville

Hours: Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (closed noon-1 p.m.)

Community Bridges is a local nonprofit that provides essential services to all members of the community. That includes crisis support, case-management services and early education. Counseling and family resources are available through the organization, and it has a variety of partners around the county.

211 Santa Cruz County

Phone: 211 or 831-713-4111

A United Way program that provides free services to connect callers to resources. This number is available seven days a week, 24 hours a day and offers bilingual and phone translation. You can also text your ZIP code to 898-211 or search its online database to find resources.

Salvation Army Santa Cruz Corps Community Center

Location: 721 Laurel St., Santa Cruz

Hours: Monday - Thursday, 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.; Sunday, 6-8 p.m.

Phone: 831-426-8365

The Salvation Army Community Center provides emergency shelter with up to 135 tents with two meals a day, showers, laundry services, shuttle services and 24/7 staff. People can use these services for up to six months. To inquire about spaces, call 831-200-3895. Along with emergency shelters, there are other resources available such as a food pantry, counseling and employment and bill assistance.

Around Town - Events

Here are some events you should check out:

So Fresh and So Clean: A 2000s Party , Friday, 9:30 p.m. - midnight

Video from last week’s disco party looked jam-packed with attendees, so here’s a chance to attend a similar event with a different theme. Anybody willing to throw on some Jnco jeans and bust out the frosted tips for one night only? For me?

Explore the Santa Cruz Sandhills , Saturday, 10-10:30 a.m.

Get your spring break started right with a quick nature walk on Saturday morning. Join California State Parks staff and other hikers to check out the sandy mountaintop that was once a seafloor. Strong rains will result in a cancellation, so keep an eye on the forecast if you plan to go.

Puppy adoption event , Saturday, 1-3 p.m.

I understand that we’re pretty much all renters here and that means you might not be able to have pets. However, if they are allowed and you’ve been mulling the idea, this could be a good starting point. Come to Spring Hill School and check out Laguna Creek Ranch’s white German shepherd puppies. Even if you don’t make the decision immediately, it’s a good way to learn about the organization behind the event and the adoption process for when you’re ready.

How I got my job

Chris Miller, CEO of IT consulting firm Cloud Brigade. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

This week’s edition of Lookout’s How I Got My Job series dives into the tech industry. Our newsroom intern, Kaya Henkes-Power, spoke to Cloud Brigade CEO Chris Miller about breaking into tech and what it’s like to run a small business in the industry. Cloud Brigade is an IT consulting firm that looks to help businesses use technology to automate processes.

This week, I watched:

“Bait” (2019), directed by Mark Jenkin

Still from Mark Jenkin’s “Bait” (2019). (Via The Hollywood News)

Gentrification is undoubtedly one of the hallmark issues of our time, and it’s closely related to the cost of living crisis — arguably the hallmark issue of our time. The 2019 film “Bait” approaches those topics with a level of subtlety and depth you don’t often see.

The super-grainy, black-and-white film centers on Martin Ward, a fisherman in Cornwall, England, who is struggling to make a living without a boat. His brother has turned his father’s old ship into essentially a tourist ferry, and the place he once called home is now teeming with wealthy Londoners.

This story acts as a microcosm of the current socio-political climate, and Jenkin has paid close attention to how those living under this economic system react to it. It’s a look at the new world versus the old world, and the dichotomy of well-off families vacationing in their second homes next to the locals struggling to scrape by using the only livelihood they’ve ever known — only to be left trapped at the bottom of the economic food chain, struggling to adapt to a changing world. The movie might look as though it was filmed in 1930, but its themes are as pertinent as they come.

Rating: 4/5

Lookout Job Board

Are you looking for a job? Check out our job board for Santa Cruz County openings.

