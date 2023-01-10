Many Santa Cruz County schools resume classes Wednesday, though some Pajaro Valley schools to remain closed

Several school districts say they plan to resume in-person instruction Wednesday after the storm caused closures across the county this week.

The Pajaro Valley Unified School District will open most of its schools Wednesday, but several schools impacted by evacuation warnings will remain closed, according to a letter from Superintendent Michelle Rodriguez.

The schools that will remain closed are Ann Soldo Elementary, Calabasas Elementary, Radcliff Elementary, Lakeview Middle, Pajaro Middle and Watsonville High.

A family watches the floodwaters rise in front of their home off E. Lake Avenue in Watsonville on Monday, January 9, 2023. Pajaro Unified District School District cancelled its classes on Monday and Tuesday amid flash flood warnings and evacuations. (Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Santa Cruz)

In addition, the following alternative schools will also continue to be closed: Pacific Coast Charter School, Adult Education at the District Office, Infant Development Center at Watsonville High and Post Secondary at Watsonville Youth Center.

All other PVUSD schools will resume on Wednesday.

“For families with students at schools that will be open, we understand that some students may be absent due to evacuation or displacement. Please be sure to inform your school if your student will be absent,” Rodriguez wrote in a message Tuesday afternoon.

She added that the district will notify all families before 5 p.m. Wednesday about any closures for Thursday.

Santa Cruz City Schools will have regular instruction Wednesday.

Scotts Valley Unified School District has remained open this week and plans to continue with classes on Wednesday.

“We have been very fortunate this round with weather impacts on our sites. We have been open this week and currently plan to stay open,” said District Superintendent Tanya Krause.

Krause added that some district staff and students have been impacted by the storms and some schools have seen a drop in attendance due to the extreme weather. “Fingers crossed we have seen the worst of it,” she said.

Soquel Union Elementary School District Superintendent Scott Turnbull said all of the district’s schools will be open on Wednesday.

Lookout is still trying to confirm whether San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District and Live Oak School District plan to hold instruction Wednesday:

Previously, Live Oak School District Superintendent Dr. Daisy Morales told Lookout that it does not have any schools in evacuation zones and was therefore planning to have regular instruction this week. Students in LOSD returned to school from winter break on Tuesday.

San Lorenzo Valley Unified closed all its schools Tuesday and planned to return Wednesday, according to a message sent to families Monday. It’s not clear if plans have changed.

Some single-school districts will be open

Pacific Elementary Superintendent Eric Gross said the single-school district will be open Wednesday.

“We plan to stay open for the rest of the week,” he said Tuesday. “It is wet and windy, but we haven’t had any noteworthy damage, other than the usual leaks in the roof.”

Happy Valley Superintendent Michelle Stewart also said the school will be open Wednesday.

“We lost power for a little while this morning, but it was on by the beginning of the day, and we were even able to go outside and play,” said Stewart. “As long as conditions are safe, we plan to remain in school.”

Lookout was still trying to confirm if Bonny Doon and Mountain will be open Wednesday.