Santa Cruz County Storm Central: Read the latest updates on Wednesday’s storm

Welcome to Lookout’s Storm Central.

As Santa Cruz County endures some of the worst series of storms in memory, our newsroom team of 10 is staying on top of the story.

We’ll keep Storm Central updated throughout today and into the teeth of the next storm, due overnight. Here, we’ll share the latest news on the storm’s impacts, road closures, flooding, outage and more. We’ll be in touch with the area’s emergency centers to bring you the latest, accurate information about what’s happening around us. And we’ll provide helpful charts to show you what we know, at a glance.

To make sure you stay on top of the storm, sign up for our breaking news e-mail alerts here , as more than 20,000 Santa Cruzans have already done. And take advantage of our breaking news texts by signing up here .

And make all the preparations you can, please check out our Storm Watch Guide. We’ve pulled together the best, time-tested advice on how to prepare and how to react to whatever the storms may bring.

Lastly, help us, and your neighbors. Send us reports, photos and videos of what you are seeing and experiencing, and any questions you would like answered.

The swollen Soquel Creek on Monday, January 2, 2023. (Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Local)

Where We Stand

The county got quite a deluge – eight to nine inches in some parts of the county – of rain over the weekend. And we’ve summed up that storm and its impact here .

The next storm begins soon after midnight, and local officials expect the brunt of the damage to be known and visible by mid-afternoon Wednesday, both as the storm endures and increases its impact. Lookout correspondents will stay close to the county’s emergency operations centers to bring you the latest through the day.

As of Tuesday night the National Weather Service had listed the risk level for Santa Cruz County as “extreme” and warned that the storm could be a danger to life and property. The weather service said to expect the storm to topple trees and bring down power lines.

It has issued two alerts for the next two days:

A Flood Watch is in effect from 4 a.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m. Thursday. It’s the now-familiar return of an atmospheric river, “a potent Pineapple Express” that will bring 3-8 inches of rain to parts of the county and as much as 10 inches to areas of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Beyond the amount of precipitation, it is the “dangerously strong” winds with gusts as high as 40-60 mph in some areas and already-swollen creeks and rivers that drive concern. Already well-saturated soils don’t have much capacity left and the strong, gusty winds will take down more branches and trees, and may cause power outages. NWS warned that the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees may flood, along with the Pajaro River at Chittenden and Corralitos Creek at Freedom.

NWS says rain will taper by Thursday afternoon, allowing for rivers to level off and begin to lower. But then, another storm is coming, into the weekend.

A High Wind Warning in effect from 4 a.m., Wednesday until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday. Throughout the region, forecasters expect southerly win ds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in valley locations. Aboe 1,000 feet, winds could reach 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Local gusts are expected to reach around 70 mph along the coast and highest peaks.

Heaviest rain forecasted to hit Santa Cruz late afternoon Wednesday into Thursday morning

The National Weather Service’s flood watch for the Central Coast begins at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, but the heaviest and most consistent rainfall is forecasted to happen in a six-to-eight-hour window starting around the late afternoon/early evening Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning, according to National Weather Service Bay Area Meteorologist Rick Canepa.

Canepa says wind is more difficult to pinpoint to a specific window, but the high wind advisories will similarly begin around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Higher elevations will experience stronger and more consistent gusts.

Canepa calls the approaching storm a “complicated system” because of a warm front moving in and bringing high winds in the morning, followed by a cold front and more rain at night. While Santa Cruz has the potential to be pounded with rain and wind, Canepa says across the bay, the Monterey Peninsula may only see sporadic light rain.

“The bottom line is that there is going to be a lot of variability tomorrow,” Canepa says.

—Christopher Neely

Watsonville evacuation zone (City of Watsonville)

Mandatory evacuation issued for more than 2,000 Watsonville residents along Salsipuedes Creek

Watsonville officials are ordering the evacuation of about 2,200 residents located along a stretch of Salsipuedes Creek ahead of Wednesday’s expected storm.

The area, depicted in blue in the map, extends from the intersection of Main Street and Hwy 129 up to the intersection of E. Lake Avenue and College Road. The area is within a flood zone that the city expects to flood, according to city spokesperson Michelle Pulido. The neighborhoods area sustained unexpected flooding during the recent New Year’s Eve storm.

“Choosing not to evacuate puts you and your family at risk and will delay rescue operations,” the evacuation order reads.

The city has set up a shelter at Cesar Chavez Middle School, 440 Arthur Rd., for evacuated residents. However, pets will not be allowed. The animal shelter is also not accepting pets, but will be onsite at the Cesar Chavez shelter to support evacuees with pets. Due to health and safety reasons, pets must stay in their owner’s vehicle.

The city has also opened Ramsay Park at 1301 Main St. as a place for evacuated families to meet up and receive information about services. Anyone who needs help with transportation can call the city’s Lift LIne at (831) 688-9663.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office also issued an evacuation order Tuesday afternoon for a northern, rural section of the county near Año Nuevo State Park because of a failed culvert. The area, in the vicinity of Chalks Road and Whitehouse Canyon Road , is 2.5 miles inland from Highway 1.

—Christopher Neely

Santa Cruz County declares local emergency

Santa Cruz County declared a local emergency Tuesday night because of widespread flooding and damage from the weekend storm.

The declaration allows the county to request funding under the California Disaster Assistance Act to help pay for repairs, which is estimated to be at least $10 million, though officials expect that amount will rise after new storms arrive this week. The destruction includes damage to Glenwood Drive, Granite Creek Road, and Highland Way, flooding in Soquel Village and flooding along Corralitos Creek and Salispuedes Creek.

The Board of Supervisors is set to vote to ratify the declaration at the January 10 meeting.

—Tamsin McMahon

Santa Cruz beaches were busy with people parsing through the debris left behind after heavy storms wreaked havoc across Santa Cruz this past weekend.

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz County emergency operations centers now activated

Santa Cruz County and the cities of Watsonville and Santa Cruz have activated their interdepartmental emergency operations centers ahead of the deluge expected across the Central Coast on Wednesday. Rarely employed, emergency operations centers are stood up during events where all government departments need to be working in concert. The EOCs serve as a sort of an all-hands-on-deck disaster HQ where county and city staff will receive reports from the field, send resources to emergencies and disseminate critical information to residents.

In Watsonville, where swollen waterways sent floodwaters into homes on New Year’s Eve, the emergency operations center was activated on Monday. Watsonville spokesperson Michelle Pulido says the city expects the emergency center to be staffed around the clock until the storm has passed.

“We have folks on standby and expect employees to be working day and night,” Pulido says. The city will be receiving information from staff out in the field and pushing out regular storm updates through its social media page, as well as using reverse 911 calls and door knocking to inform residents not on social media.

Santa Cruz County has had its emergency operations center active since New Year’s Eve, and will be working with the sheriff’s office, public works, PG&E and other first responders to monitor the unincorporated areas of the county for emergency updates. Matt Machado, the county’s public works director, says emergency operations “is all about coordination — a coordinated effort is how you get through these storms.”

Matt Huffaker, city manager for the city of Santa Cruz, says preparing for the Wednesday storm is the first time the city’s emergency operations center has been activated since the combo of the pandemic and CZU fires. Huffaker says it’s the first time in “many years’ the emergency hub has been active for a flood-related event. As with the other emergency operations centers, Santa Cruz’s will be gathering information from staff in the field monitoring for flooding, landslides, power outages and other urgent storm-related situations.

City officials in Capitola will meet on Wednesday to determine whether or not to activate its own emergency operations center.

—Christopher Neely

Sandbags, batteries – and wattles – all selling quickly

Unlike earthquakes, big weather events like Wednesday’s storms often give people plenty of time to prepare. Local hardware stores are reporting that people have been coming in on Tuesday hoping for supplies to mitigate the damage to their homes and properties.

San Lorenzo Lumber in Santa Cruz reported that people are buying up everything from batteries to wattles, construction devices designed for erosion control. San Lorenzo Lumber has sold out of several items, including rain suits and boots. The store experienced a run on sandbags last week and now has only empty sandbags (provide your own sand) available.

Andrew Gaul, owner of 4701 Soquel Center Offices, unloads sandbags in preparation for the upcoming storm expecting to hit Santa Cruz County on Wednesday. (Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Local)

Sump pumps and generators are still available at San Lorenzo Lumber, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Home Depot in Soquel also reported brisk business on Tuesday for people prepping for the storm. It is expecting emergency shipments to arrive within 24 hours. It also had generators on hand.

Both Home Depot — which has two locations in Santa Cruz County — and San Lorenzo Lumber said that they will maintain regular business hours on Wednesday and Thursday, which is at Home Depot, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and at San Lorenzo, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

—Wallace Baine

Scotts Valley schools remain open, while smaller districts move to cancel instruction on Wednesday

Those schools planning to reopen after the holiday break, now prepare for the potential impacts from Wednesday’s severe storm.

Most notably, the Scotts Valley Unified School District started classes Tuesday and is planning to continue regular in-person instruction Wednesday and through the rest of the week. A district administrator said she wasn’t aware of any requests by local law enforcement to close or move instruction online ahead of the storm.

“We are not planning on altering in-person education at this time,” Robyn Drake, administrative assistant to Scotts Valley Unified’s superintendent told us Tuesday. “So school will be in session tomorrow. In-person is the plan and if a situation arises due to the weather, we will make a decision at that time as to whether or not school will remain in session.”

Both Happy Valley Elementary School District and Pacific Elementary School District in Davenport returned to school on Tuesday, but due to a request by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department, the schools canceled class on Wednesday. Depending on the severity of the storm, classes may be canceled for the remainder of the week at both sites.

Those schools face heightened concerns of flooding, mudslides, power outages, fallen trees, unsafe building conditions and potential evacuations due to the storm.

“We will play [Thursday and Friday] by ear after we assess the situation and consult with the [County Office of Education] and sheriff’s office,” said Pacific Elementary Superintendent Eric Gross Tuesday afternoon. “We didn’t have enough lead time (we got the call a few hours ago) to move to online instruction.”

In-person instruction for students at most districts won’t be impacted because they’re starting school next week. The districts include San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District, Santa Cruz City Schools, Soquel Union Elementary, Pajaro Valley Unified School District, Live Oak School District and Mountain Elementary.

Bonny Doon Union Elementary School District returns from winter break on Thursday and Lookout is trying to confirm how they’re preparing ahead of the storm.

County Office of Education spokesperson Nick Ibarra said the office is coordinating with the county’s 10 public school districts and local law enforcement. Ibarra added that several alternative education sites are planning to cancel classes on Wednesday because they’re located in zones facing flood advisories. The sites – all located in Watsonville – include Dewitt-Anderson School, El Nido and Oasis.

Monte Vista Christian School, located in Watsonville, informed families they would be canceling in-person instruction Wednesday, on the first day back to school, and opting for online instruction.

“Due to the severe weather currently forecast and prioritization of student and employee safety, Monte Vista Christian will provide remote synchronous learning on Wednesday, January 4,” wrote Head of School Nikki Daniels in an email to families. “Students will not come to campus, bus routes will be suspended, and after-school activities will be rescheduled.

Meanwhile, college instruction will not be impacted by the storm. At UC Santa Cruz, classes are scheduled to begin again Monday, Jan. 9. Cabrillo College classes resume Jan. 30.

If you have information, or any questions, about school closures, please email news@lookoutlocal.com with “storm” in the subject line.

—Hillary Ojeda

A fallen tree in the middle of Park Ave past McGregor Ave in Aptos on Monday, January 2, 2023. (Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Local)

Officials urge caution while traveling during Wednesday storm

As crews continue clearing roads of debris across Santa Cruz County from the weekend storm , officials say Wednesday’s incoming downpour may also cause travel challenges.

The New Year’s Eve storm caused dozens of roads to close – with several still closed – because of flooding, landslides and downed trees and power lines.

Caltrans announced Tuesday that northbound lanes on Highway 1 as they cross the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz will continue to be impacted.

“Travelers tonight on northbound #Hwy1 in #Santa Cruz will encounter a closure of the #2 (right) lane as it crosses the San Lorenzo River,” Caltrans District 5 posted on Twitter , Tuesday afternoon. “This lane closure is scheduled to begin at 5 pm and end prior to tomorrow morning’s commute.”

The right lane will be closed to allow crews to set up lights on the bridge to light the water below so they can continue the removal of large debris from the river.

To stay up to date on road closures within the county visit https://sccroadclosure.org to get information on roads in unincorporated areas including San Lorenzo Valley, North Coast, Aptos, Corralitos, La Selva Beach, etc.).

For information on state highways including Highway 9, Highway 1 or Highway 17, visit Cruz511.org .

—Hillary Ojeda

Planning on air travel?

Oakland International Airport spokesperson Kaley Skantz said the operations team is prepared for the potential impacts of the storm. She said she wasn’t able to provide any information on cancellations or delays at the request of the airlines but recommended travelers seek the most up-to-date information directly from the airline they’re traveling with.

Skantz said travelers should download the mobile application of the airline and sign up to receive notifications to learn about cancellations and delays.

—Hillary Ojeda

By the Numbers

30-50: That’s the number of additional crew that PG&E Incident Commander Sid Silva said PG&E could add to the area, with repairs taking anywhere from three days to two weeks, depending on the extent of the damage from Wednesday’s rainfall.

22 feet: The San Lorenzo River peaked at nearly 22 feet on Dec 31 — up from less than four feet a day earlier. In Watsonville, the Pajaro River remained at nearly 25 feet on Monday, up from less than 15 feet heading into the New Year’s Eve storm. Track local waterways here.

Which online mapping best tracks the Santa Cruz storm?

Looking to track the incoming storm in real time? Be thankful you live in 2023 and not some era in which you had to rely solely on the local TV weather person. Here are a few places on-line where you can the storm as it approaches the California coast:

AccuWeather.com is a popular go-to site for weather, and provides radar imagery on a map on a brief timeline so you can catch the storm’s progress. It also has weather-related headlines and location functionality, much like similar sites such as WeatherBug.com and weather.com , which comes from The Weather Channel.

But if you’re looking for a deeper dive, try the Ventusky experience. Ventusky is a highly graphical resource that superimposes a number of factors onto local maps, including precipitation, wind speeds, cloud cover and even air quality, all in dazzling color and detail. Clicking on a city’s name gives you a more traditional forecasting panel, plus you can check out various webcams at different locations. A slider at the bottom of the screen works as a forecasting tool that predicts how the map might look in the coming hours and days. Spoiler alert: Hitting “Play” in the bottom left corner is likely to ratchet up your anxiety about this storm.

Windy.com does much of the same stuff that Ventusky does, using the same technologies. The satellite tool may be a bit more like what you expect satellite imagery to look like than Ventusky. But both Ventusky and windy.com are about as sophisticated as weather forecast information gets for laymen.

The National Weather Service site is authoritative, and it will give you the latest on official and specific storm warnings, but its graphical interface is more 2003 than 2023.

We’ll also look for the best graphical explainers, and include them here at Lookout Storm Central.

—Wallace Baine

A woman walks past the Cement Ship at Seacliff State Beach on Monday January 2, 2023. After a brief break from the rain, another powerful storm is set to roll into region late Tuesday or early Wednesday. (Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Local

)

Second Harvest Food Bank preparing meal kits for evacuees

Second Harvest Food Bank is preparing ready-to-eat meals and meal kits for both displaced residents, and any others that need food. As shelters open up, they may reach out to Second Harvest and request the meals for those that had to evacuate. As of now, Ramsay Park in Watsonville has already been designated as a shelter, and other locations in the county could be converted to shelters as the day continues.

Chief Marketing Officer Dawn Barreras said that the organization is taking the storm seriously.

“Our outreach team went door to door, getting the word out in areas expected to be evacuated,” she said. “We’re working to make sure that everyone that needs food gets fed.”

Call the Second Harvest hotline at 831-662-0991 for help finding food if needed.

Further, a number of soup kitchens will be operating tomorrow, providing hot meals. Those are:

St. Francis Catholic Kitchen (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

205 Mora St., Santa Cruz

Food Not Bombs (noon - 3 p.m.)

155 S River St. (Riverfront Garage)

Pajaro Valley Loaves & Fishes (noon - 1 p.m., emergency groceries from 9 - 11:30 a.m., 1 - 3 p.m.)

150 Second St., Watsonville

Salvation Army - Watsonville (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

214 Union St., Watsonville

—Max Chun

State Parks Closures

California State Parks announced Tuesday that it was closing Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park on Wednesday through Friday because of the storm. The agency said it would reassess the park for reopening on Friday.

Cal Fire said it would temporarily close the Soquel Demonstration State Forest to the public because of dangerous conditions from the New Year’s Eve storm, including downed trees, mudslides, blocked roads and hazardous hiking trails.

—Tamsin McMahon