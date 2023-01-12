Storm recovery: Find resources here as Santa Cruz County agencies, community groups scramble to coordinate

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

Santa Cruz County community organizations and government agencies are scrambling to both respond to current urgent storm-related conditions as well as provide recovery resources.

Several organizations and officials are providing info-sessions on filing claims Thursday and Friday, starting at 4 p.m. each day, while at the same time preparing for coming storms.

“We’re doing these webinars right now, but then come Friday morning, I think we’ll probably be out in the community again, trying to get people prepared with sandbags. And get people prepared with emergency radios and food and water,” Tony Nuñez, communications manager for local nonprofit Community Bridges, said of his agency’s current balancing act. “So it almost feels like we’re doing it all over again trying to get ready for Saturday.”

Community Foundation Santa Cruz County CEO Susan True said recovery efforts have been hampered by the fact that the damage is spread across such a wide swath of the region, from Pajaro to Boulder Creek, and involves power outages, flooding and destruction from ocean swells.

“We have both residential, business and public damage in so many different parts of the county that it’s hard to even know exactly what people need,” she said.

Nuñez added that local agencies and community groups are eventually aiming to have one location or platform for recovery resources for everyone in the county, but it’s a difficult goal.

“We’re so spread out, and the needs of, say Capitola Village are going to be totally different than the needs of the community in Watsonville, or our neighbors over in Pajaro or people up in Felton,” he said. “There have been conversations about having a one-stop shop for where nonprofits can come together and triage.”

He recommended that people who don’t know where to start reach out to their nearest community resource center. These centers are programs run by Community Bridges.

Felton/San Lorenzo Valley: Mountain Community Resources 831-335-6600

Mountain Community Resources 831-335-6600 Capitola/Soquel: Live Oak Community Resources 831-476-7284

Live Oak Community Resources 831-476-7284 Watsonville: La Manzana Community Resources 831-724-2997

La Manzana Community Resources 831-724-2997 Santa Cruz: Nueva Vista Community Resources 831-423-5747

True added that one challenge local agencies are still trying to figure out is the enormous amount of debris removal.

“Where do we put all of this mud?” she asked. “When you look at some of the streets, some of the mobile home parks in the county, there is just so much mud.” She added that the county is working to figure out how to remove all of the mud and where to take it.

As for businesses damaged by the storms, it’s still unknown when they can reopen and how best to support employees affected by lost wages, particularly in Capitola, True said.

“We’d love for people to get back into Capitola Village — shopping and eating and supporting those businesses, but we don’t know what closures look like and how that will affect both small business owners and employees,” she said. “So there’s just so much, and the rains are still coming. So planning for door-to-door outreach, planning for big volunteer events is difficult when we haven’t had much of a break.”

True said the community learned a lot about disaster recovery after the CZU Complex fire in 2020. Particularly, that while the immediate needs are great — evacuations, displacement and loss of wages — the long-term needs can turn out to be greater. For instance, True said that community groups were giving out more money 2½ years after the CZU fires than they were in the immediate aftermath of the blazes because the costs of rebuilding were so high.

“What we know is that, while we need to be in absolute immediate response, giving people relief right now, the big work is ahead,” True said.

Lookout compiled several resources for local residents and businesses hoping to get started on storm recovery.