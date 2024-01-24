In her weekly column, Jessica M. Pasko covers a big moment for environment-focused local business Climatize, where the project on the current Food Bin site stands and other news, notes and numbers from the Santa Cruz County business community.

Climatize nominated for prestigious environmental award founded by Prince William

A Santa Cruz-headquartered company is in the running for a high-profile award started by the United Kingdom’s Prince William to recognize efforts to address climate change and other environmental concerns.

Climatize, which helps connect solar projects with investors, announced that it has been nominated for the 2024 Earthshot Prize. Nominations must come from one of Earthshot’s 432 official nominators from 75 countries; those nominees will be evaluated and 15 finalists will be selected later this year. Nominators look for projects with “ambitious but achievable” goals.

Climatize is nominated in the “fix our climate” category. In May 2023, the company launched its online platform that helps renewable energy projects find funding predominately through microloans, which are smaller loans (starting at $5) from individuals that, when added together, can provide significant money for a project. Climatize works with teams to evaluate their proposed projects for profitability, feasibility and viability; then, through the company’s app, people can directly invest in the solar project of their choice.

Climatize co-founder Will Wiseman, a Santa Cruz High School alum. Credit: Climatize

The company, which currently has seven employees globally, is headquartered in Santa Cruz, where CEO and co-founder Will Wiseman is based. The Santa Cruz High School alum and his co-founder, Alba Forns, were named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in the “social impact” category last year. (Stay tuned for more on this company’s efforts in the coming weeks.)

Prince William and his Royal Foundation launched the Earthshot awards program in 2020, with a goal of funding 50 solutions to some of the planet’s most pressing environmental problems by 2030. Last year’s winners included Acción Andina, a Peruvian organization working to protect native forest ecosystems in the Andes; a Hong Kong startup called GRST that has developed a new process for making and recycling lithium-ion batteries; and Boomitra, a U.S.-headquartered organization that runs a “soil carbon marketplace” to incentivize land restoration.

Winners each receive $1 million and are selected in each of five categories: protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world and fix our climate.

Food Bin demolition gets green light from Santa Cruz Planning Commission

The proposed mixed-use development on the Food Bin and Herb Room site on Mission Street is moving forward. The City of Santa Cruz’s planning commission approved demolition of the building at 1130 Mission St. last week. That vote propels the project forward, unless it’s appealed, in which case the city council will have to approve it before it can progress.

Joby Aviation to install electric air taxi chargers in New Jersey

Joby Aviation is partnering with a company called Helo Holdings to install an electric air taxi charger at a heliport in Kearny, New Jersey. The news follows Joby’s recent partnership announcements with Atlantic Aviation and Clay Lacy to install chargers in the New York City and Los Angeles metro areas and in Southern California.

The company is rapidly working to expand its infrastructure around the county in preparation for launching its commercial passenger service.

Last call for UC Santa Cruz startup pitch event

The deadline for applications for the Slug Tank is next Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 11:59 p.m. The annual startup pitch event, hosted by the Student Creativity Empowerment and Entrepreneurship group, provides an opportunity for students to pitch their ideas to investors and experienced entrepreneurs. (Similar to the format of the television series “Shark Tank.”) Participants will present in person on Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. on the UC Santa Cruz campus and cash prizes will be awarded. For more details and to register, go here.

ICYMI: A look into Annieglass’ iconic art

Annie Morhauser of Annieglass. Credit: Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout photographer Kevin Painchaud has a behind-the-scenes look into how Annieglass founder Annie Morhauser turns molten glass into one-of-a-kind works of art. Morhauser started the company in Santa Cruz County 40 years ago and her works are now sold all around the country. (Wallace Baine previously profiled Morhauser as part of Lookout’s 21 for ‘21.)

Ch-ch-changes: Openings, closings and other developments

Santa Cruz Metro CEO stepping down: Michael Tree, who’s headed Santa Cruz Metro since April 2022, will leave his position as of Feb. 16. Tree said he’s leaving the transit agency to be closer to his family in Southern California, where he will serve as CEO of Golden Empire Transit District.

Michael Tree, who’s headed Santa Cruz Metro since April 2022, will leave his position as of Feb. 16. Tree said he’s leaving the transit agency to be closer to his family in Southern California, where he will serve as CEO of Golden Empire Transit District. Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing to close for month of February: After Sunday’s celebration to bid adieu to the Westside brewery’s longtime owners, Emily Thomas and Chad Brill, Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing is slated to close Monday and reopen March 1 under the new owners, Adair Paterno and Brad Clark.

After Sunday’s celebration to bid adieu to the Westside brewery’s longtime owners, Emily Thomas and Chad Brill, Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing is slated to close Monday and reopen March 1 under the new owners, Adair Paterno and Brad Clark. Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce names Community Recognition Award winners: The Chamber of Commerce will present its annual awards on April 11, recognizing individuals and businesses for their contributions to the community. This year’s winners include Cabrillo College President Matt Wetstein as “person of the year.” David Lyng Real Estate is recognized as “business of the year,” along with Alterra Solar for the small business category and United Way of Santa Cruz County as “organization of the year.” The chamber also will present outgoing County Supervisor Bruce McPherson with an award for lifetime achievement.

Looking at the numbers

5.1%: That’s California’s unemployment rate for December, up from 4.9% in November. The rate for Santa Cruz County in December was 6.8%, marking an uptick from 5.5% the month prior.

Thursday, Feb. 1: The 2023 annual Titans of Tech event honors the individuals who have contributed to the local tech and entrepreneur community from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kuumbwa Jazz Center. Details and tickets available here.

The 2023 annual Titans of Tech event honors the individuals who have contributed to the local tech and entrepreneur community from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kuumbwa Jazz Center. Details and tickets available here. Thursday, Feb. 15: The Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce will host its economic forum brunch at Hotel Paradox from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Panelists include Visit Santa Cruz County CEO Terence Concannon and Marshall Delk, vice president and senior business banking officer at Santa Cruz County Bank. Registration and details here.

The Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce will host its economic forum brunch at Hotel Paradox from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Panelists include Visit Santa Cruz County CEO Terence Concannon and Marshall Delk, vice president and senior business banking officer at Santa Cruz County Bank. Registration and details here. Thursday, April 11: The Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual event honoring individuals, businesses and organizations for their contributions to the community. “A Night of Stars” takes place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Cocoanut Grove Ballroom at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Register here.

