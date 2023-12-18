Team BOLO (Be On The Lookout) is gathering and curating all of Santa Cruz County’s biggest and best happenings from now until forever — or at least until the latest gigs are officially announced.

This just in!The masterful vocalist Bobby McFerrin comes to the Kuumbwa Jazz Center on March 10. Singer-songwriter Cat Power, known for her reinterpretations of well-known songs, will perform the set list of Bob Dylan’s famous 1966 Royal Albert Hall concert at the Rio Theatre in Santa Cruz on March 16. The bluegrass/folk band Brothers Comatose will be doing back-to-back dates April 26-17 at Moe’s Alley. And look for stand-up comic Jim Norton to perform at the Rio on March 8.

December

Dec. 18: Victoria Victoria/Charlie Hunter, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Dec. 19: “Messiah” singalong (CANCELED), Peace United Church

Dec. 20: Death Angel, The Catalyst

Dec. 21: Mesmerizing Menagerie Winter Hafla, Moe’s Alley

Dec. 27: Pearl & the Oysters, Moe’s Alley

Dec. 29: Lee Fields, The Rio

Dec. 30: Jerry’s Middle Finger, Felton Music Hall

Dec. 30: New Year’s Eve Eve Comedy, Scotts Valley Performing Arts

Dec. 31: Monophonics, Moe’s Alley

Dec. 31: Coffis Bros./AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Felton Music Hall

January

Jan. 4: yves., Bookshop Santa Cruz

Jan. 5: Swingin’ Utters, Moe’s Alley

Jan. 6: Y&T, The Catalyst

Jan. 6: Fleetwood Mac tribute, Felton Music Hall

Jan. 8: Ranky Tanky/Lisa Fischer, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Jan. 11: Claire Oshetsky, Bookshop Santa Cruz

Jan. 12: Coco Montoya, Felton Music Hall

Jan. 12: The Itals, Moe’s Alley

NEW: Jan. 13: Sin Sisters burlesque, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Jan. 16: Slaughter Beach Dog, The Catalyst

Jan. 17: Stephane Wrembel, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Jan. 18: Moontricks, Felton Music Hall

Jan. 18: Clifford Mae Henderson, Bookshop Santa Cruz

Jan. 18: Joey Alexander, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Jan. 19: Jake Blount, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Jan. 19: ZoSo: Led Zeppelin tribute, Felton Music Hall

Jan. 19: The Third Mind, Moe’s Alley

Jan. 20: Santa Cruz Symphony, “Daphnis & Chloe,” Santa Cruz Civic

Jan. 20: John Jorgenson, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Jan. 21: Santa Cruz Symphony, “Daphnis & Chloe,” Mello Center

Jan. 21: Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Moe’s Alley

Jan. 21: Victor Wooten & Wooten Bros., The Rio

Jan. 22: Cecile McLorin Salvant, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Jan. 23: Lydia Loveless, Moe’s Alley

Jan. 23: Benjamin Breen, Bookshop Santa Cruz

Jan. 24: Y La Bamba, Moe’s Alley

Jan. 24: Linda May Han Oh, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Jan. 26: The Abyssinians, Moe’s Alley

Jan. 26: Zach Brock, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Jan. 28: Disco Biscuits, The Catalyst

Jan. 31: James Francies, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Jan. 30: Ross Gay, Bookshop Santa Cruz

February

Feb. 1: Eric Bellinger, The Catalyst

Feb. 2: David Wilcox, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Feb. 3: “How Not to Age,” The Rio

Feb. 3: The Kills, The Catalyst

Feb. 3: Mykal Rose, Moe’s Alley

Feb. 4: Lucas Zelnick, The Catalyst

Feb. 6: Leta Miller, Bookshop Santa Cruz

Feb. 7: Blue Note Quintet, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Feb. 8: Rachel Z Trio, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Feb. 8: Jackie Greene, Moe’s Alley

Feb. 8: Manjula Martin, Bookshop Santa Cruz

Feb. 9: Corinne Bailey Rae, The Rio

NEW: Feb. 9: Too Many Zooz, Felton Music Hall

Feb. 10: Fly Fishing Film Tour, The Rio

Feb. 10: Vieux Farka Toure, Moe’s Alley

Feb. 10: Silversun Pickups, The Catalyst

Feb. 12: Brad Mehldau, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Feb. 13: Hawktail & Vasen, Felton Music Hall

Feb. 14: The Movement, The Catalyst

Feb. 14: Tuck & Patti, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Feb. 15: The Green, The Catalyst

Feb. 16: Keller Williams, Felton Music Hall

Feb. 16: Wailing Souls, Moe’s Alley

Feb. 16: Laurie R. King, Bookshop Santa Cruz

Feb. 17: Dylan LeBlanc, Felton Music Hall

Feb. 17: J Boog, The Catalyst

Feb. 21: American Patchwork Quartet, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Feb. 21: Matisyahu, Felton Music Hall

Feb. 24: The Budos Band, Felton Music Hall

Feb. 24-25: Clam Chowder Cook-off, Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Feb. 25: Santa Cruz Symphony, Family Concert, Santa Cruz Civic

Feb. 25: Otoboke Beaver, The Catalyst

NEW: Feb. 25: Albert Cummings, Moe’s Alley

Feb. 26: Sullivan Fortner, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Feb. 26: Trousdale, The Catalyst

Feb. 27: Mahalia, The Catalyst

Feb. 27, Dianne Reeves, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Feb. 29, Tres Souls, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

March

March 1: Eliades Ochoa, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

March 1: Collie Buddz, The Catalyst

March 1-3: Banff Mountain Film Festival, The Rio

March 4: Branford Marsalis, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

NEW: March 8: Jim Norton, The Rio

March 9: Metalachi, Moe’s Alley

NEW: March 9: Sarah Harmer, Felton Music Hall

March 10: Mariah the Scientist, The Catalyst

NEW: March 10: Bobby McFerrin, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

March 12: Jess Williamson, Felton Music Hall

March 13: Altan, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

March 15: The Record Company, Felton Music Hall

March 15-17: Brookdale Bluegrass Festival, Brookdale Lodge

March 16: Cold War Kids, The Catalyst

NEW: March 16: Cat Power, The Rio

March 23: Santa Cruz Symphony, “Festivals,” Santa Cruz Civic

NEW: March 23: Delfeayo Marsalis, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

March 24: Santa Cruz Symphony, “Festivals,” Mello Center

March 24: Lunasa, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

NEW: March 28: Orrin Evans, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

March 30: Madi Diaz, Felton Music Hall

April

April 9: Uli Jon Roth, Moe’s Alley

April 10: Youth Poet Laureate Celebration, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

April 12: Chastity Belt, Moe’s Alley

April 13: Bee Gees tribute, The Rio

NEW: April 21: New Mastersounds, Moe’s Alley

NEW: April 26-27: The Brothers Comatose, Moe’s Alley

May

May 3: Old Blind Dogs, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

May 4: Santa Cruz Symphony, Bach B Minor Mass, Santa Cruz Civic

May 5: Santa Cruz Symphony, Bach B Minor Mass, Mello Center

May 6: David Sedaris, Santa Cruz Civic

May 10: Caroline Rose, The Rio

June

June 8: Santa Cruz Symphony, John Williams Spectacular, Santa Cruz Civic

June 15: Paula Poundstone, The Rio

September

Sept. 26: Hoodoo Gurus, Felton Music Hall

