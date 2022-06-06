Santa Cruz student recommendations

Five top study spots

Recommended by Lookout intern and Cabrillo College student Aidan Warzecha-Watson

11th Hour Coffee’s Westside Santa Cruz location. (Nik Altenberg / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Looking for places to study this week? Here are some great coffee shops to fit your needs:

The Tabby Cat Cafe (7 a.m. – 4 p.m.): Located in the heart of downtown Santa Cruz, this laid-back coffee shop serves excellent coffee in a gentle atmosphere. It has free wifi, but more important to those of us with poor battery power, a lot of outlets. This coffee shop is the ideal place to relax, dive into your work and stay charged all day.

Top spots for book shopping

Inside Bookshop Santa Cruz. Via Bookshop Santa Cruz)

Recommended by Lookout intern and UCSC student Christian Abraham

Calling all book lovers! Check out our top recommendations for the best bookworm spots across Santa Cruz County, sure to meet every literary need on any budget.

Bookshop Santa Cruz (DTSC) : a staple of Santa Cruz since 1966, Bookshop Santa Cruz has served as a top choice for readers across the county. Known for its expansive variety and up-to-date collections, this independent bookstore offers everything from novels to magazines to UCSC merch to a wide selection of gifts (it even boasts a free gift-wrapping station!). The convenient downtown location has cemented Bookshop as both a local favorite and tourist destination — all for good reason.

Three fun trivia nights

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Do you know where the trivia spots are in Santa Cruz? If you’ve been searching for the answer, look no further. Lookout has compiled three fun trivia spots students should visit:



New Bohemia Brewing Company , 41st Avenue, Tuesdays starting at 6:30 p.m.: New Bohemia, or NuBo, is a fun brewing company that bases its beers on Czech brews. It hosts a fun trivia night every Tuesday featuring delicious tacos to pair with your NuBo beer.

Four Santa Cruz ice cream spots to try

(Via Penny Ice Creamery)

Santa Cruz hosts some of the best quality and most unique ice cream from local creameries. Here are our picks to try. Maybe this weekend?

Classic and affordable, with lots of variety: Marianne’s Ice Cream . Marianne’s Ice Cream is a local shop that opened in 1947. Its ice cream is exceptional and revered by the locals. Boasting 105 flavors, Marianne’s is guaranteed to have something for everyone. Locations & hours: 1020 Ocean St. in Santa Cruz, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.; 218 State Park Dr. in Seacliff, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Four unique Santa Cruz spots

The S.S. Palo Alto, also known as the Cement Ship at Seacliff State Beach in Aptos. (Via New Leaf Community Markets)

Arguably one of the best parts of Santa Cruz is how unique it is. While there are things that are traditional and could be found in many other cities, here are some off-the-beaten-path things to do in Santa Cruz.

MeloMelo Kava Bar , 12 p.m. - 12 a.m.: This downtown bar doesn’t serve alcohol. Instead, it opts for a South Pacific beverage made from kava root. Kava has been traditionally used for ceremonial, recreational and medicinal purposes. MeloMelo combines this traditional drink with a fun, modern, upbeat setting.

Top Santa Cruz thrift shops

(Via Shutterstock)

Each thrift store is a little different, but they all encompass and integrate the Santa Cruz uniqueness into their shops, giving you amazing finds for amazing prices.