Student Lookout: 4/20, camping getaways, and movies filmed in Santa Cruz

Hopefully you all are doing well. Since our first edition, we’ve been sure to include plant-based food recommendations for all you herbivore readers. This week, though, we’ll be highlighting something else plant-based … a plant-based holiday!

4/20 is upon us once again, and by the time you’re done here, you’ll have everything you need for a successful outing. That is, if you’ll be partaking in the festivities.

Deals Download

This week we are highlighting some 21-and-over dispensary discounts for students:

Treehouse: 20% off with valid ID

20% off with valid ID KindPeoples: 10% off with valid ID

10% off with valid ID Reefside: 10% off with valid ID

10% off with valid ID 3Bros: 10% off with valid ID

What’s the best student deal you’ve found? Shoot us an email to let us know at studentlookout@lookoutlocal.com.

Seabright Social: Now through Friday, April 21, students get 10% off at Seabright Social in Seabright. Just show that you’re subscribed to Student Lookout text messages to redeem!

Eats on a budget Looking for a quick, indulgent snack after your 4/20 festivities? It should go without saying, but Ferrell’s Donuts might be your best option. Featuring loads of freshly fried donuts and pastries baked to perfection (pun very much intended), you can buy a genuinely absurd amount of goodies for you and all of your friends for a very low price.

If you, too, are a foodie, be sure to check out the great work from our local food extraordinaire Lily Belli . In her most recent weekly column, she gave high praise to Holey Roller Bagels and its delicious seasonal schmears. Find Holey Roller at the Westside, Live Oak and Felton farmers markets!

Inside Santa Cruz: Three (close) camping getaways

Recommended by local student and Lookout intern Aidan Warzecha-Watson

(Via Pixabay)

Though Santa Cruz is known for its sunny beaches, tall redwoods and beautiful coastline, many students don’t know where to turn for camping trips nearby. Fair warning, these spaces can fill up three to six months in advance, so check availability early or look for walk-in spots. Here are our top picks for a gas tank-friendly getaway:

Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park , 5 miles from Santa Cruz: For those looking for a little staycation camping site, look no further than Henry Cowell. Between Felton and Scotts Valley, Henry Cowell is a beautiful state park nestled among our big trees. It offers beautiful hikes and serene campgrounds.

Big Sur , 70 miles from Santa Cruz: Big Sur is one of the most renowned areas of the California coast. Located along Highway 1, Big Sur offers stunning coastline views, beautiful beaches, the famous Bixby Bridge, and multiple campgrounds among the trees or above the water. Be warned, its campgrounds fill up fast! Check out availability, the variety of campsites and learn more about what this stretch of the coast has to offer.

Pinnacles National Park , 71 miles from Santa Cruz: Pinnacles’ campground offers access to hikes among stunning rock formations and through its exquisite cave systems. If you’re lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of the endangered California condor.

Did we miss your favorite camping spot? Shoot me a text and let me know.

Puzzle Center

Try out this week’s 4/20-themed word search:

This puzzle was created by Aidan Warzecha-Watson, Community & Commerce Intern

Around Town - Events

Did you know that we have an events calendar? BOLO, which stands for Be On the Lookout, is our hub for the best events in the county. See all the listings here .

Here are thew upcoming events we think students need to know about:

Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park: Fall Creek After Fire, Sunday, 10 a.m. – noon: The Fall Creek Unit of Henry Cowell Redwoods State park has finally reopened after 18 months of recovery following the CZU Lightning Complex fire. Take this unique opportunity to see some of the burn zones and discuss the long-term ramifications, as well as the ecosystem’s regrowth. Nature lovers and curious minds, take note.

Climate Action Market, Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Not the typical Santa Cruz market fare, but perhaps one of the most fitting to Santa Cruz’s sensibilities. Head to the Seymour Marine Discovery Center past Natural Bridges State Beach for a science-centric market with music, food, games, art and other festivities. There will be scientists, civic partners and community organizers to educate attendees and share their vision for a healthy coastal ecosystem. There will be valet bike parking, so pedal on over if you can!

Del Mar Theatre Midnight Movie - “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” Friday and Saturday, 11:55 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.: If you were able to catch “Harry Potter and Sorcerer’s Stone” at the Del Mar last weekend, continue your nostalgia trip with the third film in the series. Often considered the best in the series, director Alfonso Cuarón brought a mature, complex tone to the film, exciting fans and critics alike. Catch it on the big screen!

Game Time - College Athletics

UC Santa Cruz: Daniel Browne and Shea Wissler of the track and field team competed in their first college decathlons at the Stanislaus State Multis last weekend. Browne set a personal and school record for hurdles, beating a mark he set just a week previously. Wissler, meanwhile, set personal records in discus and Javelin.

Track and field is competing in the Johnny Mathis Invite in San Francisco this weekend, while the women’s tennis team hosts Stanislaus State on Saturday.

Cabrillo College: After a slew of wins over the past week, the baseball team faces Hartnell at home Saturday then on the road Tuesday; the Seahawks won both previous meetings between the teams, 3-1 and 12-8. The beach volleyball team continued its win streak last week and now stands at 15-1. The squad has a pair of matches at Main Beach on Friday, looking to reach 17 wins before the season’s final week.

One last thing …

Did you know? There have been many movies filmed in Santa Cruz. Popular films include “The Lost Boys” and Jordan Peele’s “Us.” There are also references to the city in films such as “Reservoir Dogs” or “Pulp Fiction,” with its the UCSC T-shirt scenes.

(Via Warner Bros.)

… And that’s gonna do it. Enjoy the week ahead, and to all the 4/20 participants, have fun and stay safe!

— Max

